Naruto Fans Are Freaked Out About Jiraiya’s Huge Mistake in Boruto

Naruto fans thought they were done breaking their hearts a long time ago. While parts of Boruto have been sad, they do not compare to the utter heartbreak of Naruto Shippuden. The series saw all sorts of fan-favorites die, and the latest episode of Boruto reminded them of one lost ninja in the worst of ways.

After all, it is never easy saying goodbye to a friend, and it is even harder when that friend is also your godfather. Just ask Naruto; He knows all about it all because of Jiraiya.

Recently, Boruto went live with a new episode, and it was there fans met back up with Jiraiya. The mentor is still teaching Naruto how to sync his chakra with Boruto after he scared Sasuke half to death. Their session is interrupted when Urashiki appears for a new fight, and it does not go quite like Jiraiya planned.

As you can see in the slides above, fans were panicked when Jiraiya was nearly killed by Urashiki out of nowhere. Thanks to the villain’s blue Rinnegan, Urashiki was able to transport behind Jiraiya out of nowhere and absorbed all of his chakra. With no reserves left, Jiraiya was left for dead to the shock of everyone. So far, the Legendary Sannin is still alive, and history mandates the ninja stay that way. However, the sudden attack brought back unwanted memories of Jiraiya’s actual death at the hands of Pain, so fans are going to need some time to recuperate from the shock.

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1999, Naruto follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The series ran for 700 chapters overall, and was adapted into an anime series by Studio Pierrot and Aniplex that ran from 2002 to 2017. The series was popular enough to warrant a sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations which is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.

