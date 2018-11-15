‘Naruto’ Sets Off A Dangerous ‘Boruto’ Invasion

Naruto knows how dangerous its shinobi can be, and it seems one of its new baddies will be making a play against the Hidden Villages. The most recent chapter of Boruto saw Kara set forth a small-scale invasion, and it isn’t going to bode well for the Uzumaki family.

Not long ago, Boruto put out its latest chapter, and the sequel ended with a massive cliffhanger. Chapter 28 left off with one of Kara’s inner members invading the Leaf Village, and they did so with zero issues.

As it turns out, Kashin Koji has a definite connection to the Leaf Village. Fans were let in on the secret after the Kara member confirmed his chakra was registered with the city. Kashin explained to his comrade how the village monitors every chakra signal within its border, and the Yamanaka clan will flag any it doesn’t recognize. This is why Kashin infiltrated the Leaf Village as he could slip in without being caught, and the invasion has fans bracing for the worst.

After all, the Leaf Village does not have the greatest reputation when it comes to being invaded. Back in the original series, Naruto saw the city come under attack from the Sound Village in a large-scale invasion. Other forces like the Akatsuki were able to invaded the city, but this most recent infiltration won’t be quite as large. Still, Kashin is a powerful ninja, and his alliance with Kara makes him something fans should be wary of. And, if he is really coming to the Leaf Village to take Kawaki back, there is little doubt Kashin is going to fight someone. If that opponent happens to be Naruto Uzumaki — well, the two will have to take the fight outside the village lest the city come under fire.

