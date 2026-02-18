Marvel’s Coolest Shonen Jump Series Kicks Off Final Battle After 2 Year Hiatus

Marvel’s coolest team up series with Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine franchise is entering its final battle shortly after coming back from a two year long hiatus. Marvel and Shueisha have been officially teaming up over the last few years specifically, and it has resulted in some cool projects. Fans have gotten to see some of their favorite manga characters interacting with Marvel’s massive universe of superheroes, and we’ve seen new takes on those classic heroes as a result. But there’s one manga that’s been throwing all of that out of the window with its release.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Deadpool: Samurai was suddenly put on hiatus back in 2024, and had just made its return with new chapters earlier this year. But now that the series has come back and throws Deadpool right back into an intense arc, it’s now been revealed that the final battle of the series has now begun as Deadpool finds himself facing off against an army of his variants all by himself. There’s just a question as to how long this final battle will actually last.

Deadpool: Samurai Kicks Off Final Battle After 2 Year Hiatus

Courtesy of Shueisha

Deadpool: Samurai Chapter 25 continues the Temp Pad shenanigans from the previous chapter, but skips over some things that happened only in an exclusive chapter that released in Japan. Deadpool and the others are able to return back to their Avengers loving universe, and even made an ally out of a tiny Wolverine along the way. But with the return to his original universe, it’s been revealed that the Deadpool variants have messed with the Temp Pad enough to allow all of them to invade this universe all at once.

Although Sakura Spider and Loki vow to help him in this final battle, they are both taken out of the fight with hilarious circumstances. Loki’s stomach ends up hurting him (after eating Deadpool’s chimichangas), and when Sakura Spider tries to help she ends up being hit by a truck and run over a car afterwards. Deadpool now has to face off against this army all on his own, and he’s running into this final battle with major odds. But if it’s anything like what has happened before, Deadpool is probably going to be able to solve things fairly quickly.

When Will Deadpool: Samurai End?

courtesy of marvel / shueisha

With the start of this final battle, Deadpool: Samurai is going to end fairly quickly. There are only two more chapters left before the manga has enough material for a full fourth volume of the series. So while the final battle of the series might seem like it’s a big deal for other Shonen Jump projects, it’s not going to be the case for this one. It’s likely going to skip through it with some kind of hilarious joke referencing something else, so fans shouldn’t expect some kind of grand finale for the series here. It’s just not Deadpool’s style.

Deadpool: Samurai might have just returned from its hiatus after two long years, but it was also never meant to last as long as it has. It was likely always going to be a shorter serialization, and we’ll finally see the end of whatever it might have planned. It might not go out with just as much of a bang as it began, but fans need to pay attention to see what could be coming next.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!