‘Naruto’ Shows A Touching Moment With Asuma’s Daughter

One of the best things about Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is seeing how characters from the original Naruto series have grown, and this has led to many emotional callbacks throughout the series so far.

Mirai Sarutobi, Asuma’s daughter and the grandaughter of the Third Hokage, had an emotional callback all her own when she discussed Orochimaru’s attack on the Leaf Village with Konohamaru.

Konohamaru’s been distraught following Mitsuki’s leaving the Hidden Leaf Village, and Mirai goes to speak with him to help parse out his feelings. She just learned that Mitsuki is Orochimaru’s son as well, so she and Konohamaru talk about how he attacked the village and how their grandfather gave up his life to save it.

She asks if Konohamaru hates Mitsuki for being related to the ninja that killed their grandfather, but Konohamaru bears no such grudge. He believes in Mitsuki, just as he would Sarada and Boruto because they are all members of Team 7. It’s just that being forced to do nothing is making him restless.

Unfortunately, this is where their conversation ends but it’s the first time Mirai has been shown reflecting on her family. She comes from a famous mother and father, as her father Asuma was a major loss in the original series, and this is a short look as to how she feels after all of it.

She seems to be struggling with the revelation about Mitsuki, but that’s probably because she shares a connection with Team 7 as well, fighting them at one point earlier in the series. Hopefully there will be more opportunities to find out Mirai’s feelings as the series progresses.

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto, Naruto ran in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump for 700 chapters. The story follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has done well in Japan. Recently it even made TV Tokyo’s list of Top 5 Anime in sales and profits, coming third in sales and fifth and profits. The anime has been such a success that the Naruto franchise as a whole stills holds a top spot in many anime profits rankings as well. The series even managed to cross 235 million copies of the manga sold worldwide.