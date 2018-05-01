‘Boruto’ Changing Schedule This Week

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is about to kick off one of the biggest stories in the series as of this date, and the shift in the series is getting an even bigger schedule shift.

Before this week, the show aired on Wednesdays at 5:55 p.m. JST. The anime is moving to Thursdays at 7:25 p.m. JST, giving it a prime time slot as of May 3, however. The new time slot is an important one as the series now will follow the Pokemon: Sun & Moon anime series, and it was the same time slot Naruto and Naruto: Shippuden’s anime series had before.

The big change in time slot probably comes as Boruto: Naruto Next Generations began its first steps into the Chunin Exams arc by having Katasuke introduce Boruto to the idea of using Ninja Tools, and fans can’t wait to see the series play out the rest of the story of Boruto: Naruto the Movie. It’s definitely the biggest arc of the series to date.

The Ninja Tools play a major part of the arc covered in the film in which Boruto trains under Sasuke in order to impress his father and get him to pay more attention, something he’s been dealing during the entire series to this point. But he’s hesitant to join the upcoming Chunin Exam, and only does so when he’s talked into cheating by using specialized chakra technology by Katasuke.

In the film, Boruto then goes through a dilemma during the Chunin Exams when he’s caught cheating, and his father is kidnapped by a new set of ninja baddies from the Kaguya clan.

This new arc has been hotly anticipated, but it has raised many questions for fans of the series as Boruto has proven to have already learned the same kind of lessons he learns in the movie and the manga run. Most importantly, it remains to be seen whether or not the story in the anime series will play out in the same way as the anime has made many changes to the story in the past.

For those unfamiliar with Boruto’s predecessor Naruto, it has quite a storied history. Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto, the series ran in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump for 700 chapters. The story follows Naruto, a young ninja with a sealed demon within him that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and featuring the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.

