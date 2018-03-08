Naruto: ‘Boruto’ Spoilers Confirm Sasuke’s Return

It has been awhile since fans of Naruto checked up on Sasuke Uchiha. The hero made a brief appearance in the anime after his daughter Sarada went on a rogue mission to find him. However, Sasuke has kept clear of the Leaf Village ever since. Fans have been wanting to check in on the Uchiha for awhile now, and the franchise is about to grant that wish.

This week, Weekly Shonen Jump will release a slew of new information about its on-going series. The issue, along with other magazines, had several synopses go live earlier today, and fan-translators were quick to turn the blurbs around. Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is one of the series sharing new schedule information, and its update on episode 52 is promising.

So far, no synopsis for the upcoming episode has gone up, but its title has been revealed. The episode, which airs on April 4, will carry the name “Sasuke’s Shadow.” The episodes leading up to 52 will begin the anime’s long-awaited ‘Chunin Exam’ arc, so fans know Sasuke is nearing his return date.

After all, the Uchiha does play a major role in the ‘Chunin Exam’ arc. The story debuted years ago as a movie, and Sasuke was seen throughout the movie. After being on a long-term mission outside of the Leaf Village, the ninja returned home to warn Naruto of an impending threat. Sasuke stayed in the village to help Naruto keep it safe, and he wound up mentoring Boruto Uzumaki as the boy prepared for the Chunin Exams. The feature set up Sasuke’s relationship to Boruto as a teacher, and it ended with the boy vowing to become a ninja just like the Uchiha.

By the sound of it, Boruto will check up on Sasuke by episode 52, but the ninja likely will not return to the Leaf Village just then. Boruto: Naruto the Movie begins with Sasuke fighting a mysterious ninja while a shadowy villain watched the feud from afar. The impending episode may introduce the bad guys before they make their presence known to Sasuke, so here’s to hoping fans get to see the Uchiha fight soon.

Are you excited to see Sasuke return and get his hands dirty?