Latest Boruto Artwork Reveals the New Team 7

With the kidnapping of Naruto by the nefarious Jigen, a new team has formed from Konoha in a rescue attempt to bring the seventh Hokage back home. With Kara more powerful than ever, a slightly revised Team 7 that is made up of Boruto, Sarada, Mitsuki, and Kawaki embarks on a deadly mission to save the wielder of the Kyubi from the hands of the ninja group. The first roadblock in their way is the powerhouse of the organization: Boro. With this new Team 7 formed, so to has new artwork been made to honor this brand new Konoha quartet.

Twitter User Boruto4Life shared the brand new artwork, showing off the foursome that are attempting to free the seventh hokage and put an end to the Kara organization that is attempting to make the best use it can of the vessels of the Otsutsuki Clan:

Videos by ComicBook.com

While the manga has just debuted this new incarnation of the classic team that began oh so long ago in the Naruto franchise, it will probably be quite some time before we see this team appear in the anime itself. With Boruto and Sasuke in the past, it doesn’t seem like Sarada and Mitsuki will be appearing before the arc’s end, to say nothing of Kawaki. It could in fact be years until we see this new team make their debut in the slick animation from Studio Pierrot.

Kawaki has always been something of a wild card in the Naruto sequel series, being adopted by Boruto and his family in order to turn his life around in the village of the Hidden Leaf. Where his allegiances will ultimately fall could be anyone’s guess, though it definitely does seem like he has truly found his place with the people of Konoha. Though trust is often hard to find thanks to his circumstances, Kawaki is carving a name for himself via his deeds and ninjutsu feats.

What do you think of this new interpretation of Team 7? Do you think they’ll manage to pull out a victory and return Naruto back to the village? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the Hidden Leaf Village!

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1999, Naruto follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The series ran for 700 chapters overall, and was adapted into an anime series by Studio Pierrot and Aniplex that ran from 2002 to 2017. The series was popular enough to warrant a sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations which is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.