Boruto Introduces Kara's Dangerous Cult Leader

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations introduced Kara's dangerous cult leader with the newest episode of the series! Now that the anime is making its way through the Kawaki arc first seen in the manga, one of the most exciting parts of seeing the adaptation that includes original material. This has been especially great for the members of Kara as each episode we seem to learn a little more about the organization and its members. With the newest episode of the series, we got to learn a little more about the mysterious Boro. Who, as it turns out, is a cult leader.

Boro has been one of the more intriguing Kara members as he's been dodging Amado while Amado has been attempting to find the traitor among the group. He previously hinted that god had chosen him for something, and it seems this holier than thou mentality is taken to an even further extreme with him as Boro is revealed to lead a religious group full of people he manipulates.

Episode 199 reveals that while Naruto has his hands full with Delta, Boro is off doing some shady things. Approaching a village that had been stricken by a terrible disease, Boro and his followers appear as a group of saviors who mysteriously is able to quickly heal them (and clear the dark clouds of sickness above them, implying that he put them there in the first place). But this isn't what Boro's cult seems to stem around as it seems he has an even darker goal.

He tells the villagers about the Infinite Tsukuyomi, and how this could save them all from their terrible lives. It has yet to be revealed just how this connects to his role with Kara, but it's certainly an interesting wrench into the things seeing that some of Kara's members are so involved into their own personal drives and goals. Boro's actions seem completely outside of Jigen's goals.

This seems to be the case when Code appears in front of him, and the two have a contentious conversation. Now with Boro, Kashin Koji, and Code all seemingly after their own plans, Kara's group just got more interesting. But what did you think of this Boro reveal in Boruto's newest episode? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!