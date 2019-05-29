Boruto Teases Bittersweet Choji Comeback

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is midway through an arc adapting the Konoha Shinden light novel story focusing on Kakashi, Guy, and Mirai Sarutobi, and it has provided fans with plenty of memorable shout outs to the series’ past so far. One of the biggest elements fans have wanted the series to explore more are how much the older Naruto characters’ lives have changed ever since the end of that series, and this arc has been pretty heavy in this regard.

Choji has had semi-regular returns to the series over the course of the sequel anime, but they have all been pretty light hearted so far. But the preview for the next episode of the series teases a bittersweet comeback for Choji this time around.

Episode 109 of the series is titled “The Steam Ninja Scrolls: Potato Chips and the Giant Boulder” and the preview for the episode sees Mirai, Kakashi, and Guy come across a town that’s being inconvenienced with a huge boulder. It’s blocking off the hot spring, and is so huge, the only one who could conceivably move this boulder is the ninja who can turn huge himself, Choji.

But it’s not quite as easy as that, as when Mirai summons Choji to the village he’s not able to access his full strength. Because he’s starving, he can’t use his jutsu and transform into his giant self. So it’s going to be up to Mirai to come up with some kind of solution to Choji’s problem, and it’s yet another wacky antic that Mirai has had to deal with during this trip.

Through her anxiety, and with the wackiness of the hot springs spots she has visited so far, Mirai has found herself in some kind of trouble each episode. Though a major Naruto character has made an appearance in each episode of the arc, they have been hilariously less than helpful. This seems to be the latest case.

