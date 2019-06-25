Boruto Gets Sassy With Latest Sasuke Comeback

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations seems to be building to its next arc as the latest episode finally dealt with much of the fallout from the Chunin Exams arc. Not only was the first new Chunin selected in the series, but the missing Urashiki of the Otsutsuki Clan was finally mentioned after such a long gap since his appearance. This meant that Sasuke Uchiha came back from his mysterious scouting mission to deliver a report.

Though he and Naruto have developed a more respectful rivalry and friendship in the years after the finale of Naruto, the latest episode of the series proved that Sasuke is still pretty sassy with his old rival after all this time.

In Episode 112 of the series, Sasuke returns to the Leaf Village and tells Naruto about what he’s found. But while there, he figures out that Naruto and Shikamaru are discussing the results of the Chunin Exams. Naruto tells Sasuke that Sarada is about to be chosen, but Sasuke shoots it down pretty quickly by mentioning that Shikamaru is still keeping an opinion from Naruto.

Though Naruto came to his decision, Sasuke mentions how the Mitsuki Disappearance arc painted Sarada in a different light and helped Shikamaru and Naruto come to a new decision. But before he leaves, Sasuke tells Naruto to use his “empty head and think about it long and hard.” Naruto asks Sasuke to give his full thoughts, but Sasuke retorts, “An idea popped into you head, didn’t it? It will probably be faster if I stay, but I don’t want to take away from your job as Hokage.”

So while Sasuke has taken on the task of supporting Konoha from the shadows, and be a pillar of support for Naruto, he’s still getting his jabs in every now and then. Sasuke famously wanted to take the Hokage role for all the wrong reasons, and maybe there’s even a thought about it lingering in his mind. Probably not though as this definitely seems like a gentle ribbing between friends that haven’t seen each other for a while.

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1999, Naruto follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The series ran for 700 chapters overall, and was adapted into an anime series by Studio Pierrot and Aniplex that ran from 2002 to 2017. The series was popular enough to warrant a sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations which is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.