Naruto Preview Teases Konohamaru’s Ninja Way

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has been embroiled in a mini-arc focusing on Konohamaru lately, and although fans aren’t quite feeling the filler arcs the anime have explored, this latest one has shown a new side of Konohamaru. The normally stiff ninja now has a crush on someone he met during a mission, and saving her will challenge everything he feels about his own ninja way.

Episode 119 of the series is titled, “Konohamaru’s Ninja Way” and the preview for it teases that Konohamaru will be going against what he’s usually done as a ninja in order to throw himself into a small village’s affairs and save his new crush, Lemon.

In the current arc of the series, Konohamaru crossed paths with the mysterious girl Lemon. After saving her from an accident, the two eventually grew closer together. Hearing Konohamaru’s story about how his grandfather once saved the Hidden Leaf Village, Lemon resigned herself to her village’s ritual in which she marries someone she doesn’t have feelings for in order to appease an ancient deity.

But this all came to a head in the last episode of the series in which her husband to be revealed a more wicked side, and it appears that he’s going to use the marriage ritual for some other nefarious reason. This has created quite a conundrum for Konohamaru, as he can’t act outside of the Hidden Leaf’s Village and go rogue but he does not want to give up on someone he’s developed feelings for.

Earlier in the arc, Konohamaru joked that his ninja way was his girlfriend, and he didn’t have time for such distractions, but Lemon seemed to have changed all of that. There’s currently no way to tell how this will work out for him, but fans are definitely hoping that he and Lemon can pursue some kind of relationship following this arc.

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1999, Naruto follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The series ran for 700 chapters overall, and was adapted into an anime series by Studio Pierrot and Aniplex that ran from 2002 to 2017. The series was popular enough to warrant a sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations which is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.