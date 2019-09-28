New Boruto Episode Teases Surprise Himawari Fight

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has been on a string of filler arcs in the anime series, but the latest one seems to have impressed fans. As the final major battle brought this arc to an end with the previous episode of the series, the anime is going to take a breather and break down some of the aftermath of bringing Shukaku the One-Tailed Beast to the Hidden Leaf Village. By the looks of a few preview images for the next episode of the series, it seems that Himawari will suddenly be pulled into this aftermath somehow.

Cho Anime Media recently shared some new preview images for Episode 126 of the series to their website, and while they didn’t seem to tease something intense there’s one image of Himawari fully activating her Byakugan ability and getting into a fight of some sort.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Although it seems like Boruto and Shinki were able to deter Urashiki from taking Shukaku in the last episode, the peace clearly doesn’t last as long as it should. It seems that Himawari has taken a shine to Shukaku (which could be an extension of when her father bought her a Shukaku toy for the special Family Day holiday), and will be getting into a fight in order to defend the Tailed-Beast when it’s in trouble.

Himawari’s strength and fighting ability has been teased from the beginning of the series as she was revealed to have unlocked Byakugan at a young age, but it seems that her time away with her mother and grandfather has furthered her in some form. But hopefully it’s a fight not outside the realm of her abilities, and she can show off what she can do with a foe of relatively the same strength. Fans would rather celebrate Himawari than watch her struggle, that’s for sure.

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1999, Naruto follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The series ran for 700 chapters overall, and was adapted into an anime series by Studio Pierrot and Aniplex that ran from 2002 to 2017. The series was popular enough to warrant a sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations which is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.

via Cho Anime Media