Boruto Preview Teases Naruto Time Travel Arc Finale

Regardless of which side of the debate you agree with — whether or not this filler arc makes up for the others thus far — Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has reached the end of its special time travel arc celebrating the 20th Anniversary of Masashi Kishimoto’s Naruto. With the latest episode of the series bringing down Urashiki Otsutsuki for good, the next episode will officially see Boruto and Sasuke returning to the present. There’s no longer the fear that Naruto’s Nine-Tailed Fox chakra is in danger, so the timeline should be safe barring any major developments in the next episode.

The preview for the next episode of the series teases the end of the time travel arc, and with it Sasuke and Boruto can say their goodbyes to the ghosts of the past and potentially return to the present as changed people.

Boruto Episode 136 preview video. Episode title: “Transcending Time!!” Broadcast date: December 15 pic.twitter.com/wcw1d0FGPm — Spiralling Sphere (@SpirallingSphe2) December 9, 2019

Episode 136 of the series is titled “Transcending Time!!” and teases Boruto and Sasuke saying their respective goodbyes. Now that Sakura has grown closer to the older Sasuke after healing him following his defeat by Urashiki, she still plans to confront him about the letter he had with “Sasuke” written on it. Not being able to tell this Sakura that he’s actually her future husband, Sasuke’s going to need to think of something that can put the young Sakura’s mind at ease.

Boruto’s grown through this arc as well as it has brought him a new perspective on his father. He’s finally seen that Naruto is far from the perfect and powerful Hokage that he’s only seen him as, but the result of passionately fighting through a rough life. Both Boruto and Sasuke needing to get in touch with their roots for different reasons, so maybe this will have a greater impact on the future of the series than fans think? If not, surely more time travel arcs would be welcome.

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1999, Naruto follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The series ran for 700 chapters overall, and was adapted into an anime series by Studio Pierrot and Aniplex that ran from 2002 to 2017. The series was popular enough to warrant a sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations which is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.