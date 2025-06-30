My Hero Academia Creator Reveals the Most Difficult Part of the Final Arc

My Hero Academia came to an end last Summer, and ever since the creator behind it all has been steadily revealing more of his process behind how he brought it all to an end. With the My Hero Academia TV anime coming to its own end later this Fall, the franchise has been going all out to celebrate how far the franchise has come since it launched in the pages of Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine ten long years ago. This has given the creator lots of new opportunities to open up about his process in bringing it all to life.

One of the ways My Hero Academia has been celebrating the franchise is with a new art exhibition now running in Japan showing fans a much closer look at all of the art from the series’ history. And a cool element of this showcase is the fact thatr series creator Kohei Horikoshi also shared some notes about elements of his experience. This includes what he felt was the hardest part of the final arc (as translated by @shibuyasmash on X), and surprisingly it was the final fight between Dabi and Shoto Todoroki as the Todoroki Family reunited.

My Hero Academia Creator Had Trouble With the Todoroki Family

It turns out that My Hero Academia series creator Kohei Horikoshi had trouble with the final fight between Dabi and Shoto because of the balance with the Todoroki Family reunion within it. As Horikoshi explained, he wanted to balance it enough to showcase both the family in this moment while being sure that Shoto would still be able to stand on his own. “Each and every line took a lot of time, I had to be really careful with it and it had a physical effect on my body.” The creator began.

“I had decided to have the whole Todoroki family stop Toya head on, all together, but I wanted to avoid having Todoroki-kun being ‘just one of the family’ there.” Horikoshi explained. “I was careful about the balance of ‘the story of the Todoroki family’ and ‘the story of how Todoroki-kun became the person he wanted to be,’ these stories overlap but are not mixed. I don’t know if I was able to do a good job of protecting that balance. But I had come this far so I wanted to finish drawing it all.”

What’s Next for My Hero Academia?

My Hero Academia will be fully coming to an end sometime this October as part of the Fall 2025 anime schedule. While a concrete release date has yet to be announced as of the time of this publication, the anime will be taking on the final fights against All For One and Tomura Shigaraki as it all comes to an end. If you wanted to catch up with everything that has happened so far, you can now find the first seven seasons, OVA specials, and a couple of the movies now streaming with Crunchyroll.

There will be a returning staff and voice cast for the anime’s grand finale as well. My Hero Academia FINAL SEASON will be directed by a returning Naomi Nakayama for studio Bones with Yosuke Kuroda returning to handle the series’ scripts, Kenji Nagasaki serving as chief director, Yoshihiko Umakoshi and Hitomi Odashima providing the character designs, and Yuki Hayashi composing the music. It’s yet to be revealed if the anime will be adapting all of the extra materials released after the manga’s ending, so that’s yet another reason to tune in and see how the anime approaches such a grand finale.

HT – @shibuyasmash on X