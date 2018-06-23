‘Naruto’ Preview Teases Boruto’s Biggest Decision Yet

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is continuing through the fan favorite Chunin Exams arc, and while it was once covered in Boruto: Naruto the Movie, fans have been greatly enjoying the way the arc has played out in the series.

There’s a major turning point for Boruto coming as he’s forced to face how badly he screwed up during the Chunin Exams on top of dealing with what happened with his father.

But as the next episode preview shows, Boruto’s going to have to make an important decision about how he moves forward in life after losing so much dear to him. It’s going to force him to confront the very anxieties he’s been avoiding all this time.

Episode 62 is titled “Sasuke’s Secret Weapon,” and the synopsis for the episode reads (as translated by Reddit user OrganicDinosaur) as such:

“Naruto became captured when he got wrapped up in a fierce battle with the Otsutsuki clan, who are invaders from another realm. Boruto witnesses his comrades who are assisting in the restorations and sees the destroyed exam arena. He had a severe reaction to his father, Naruto, and the words that he had said to him: ‘You’re disqualified as a ninja’. And so, what words does his shishou, Sasuke, have to tell Boruto in this state!? Having experienced a huge setback for the first time, Sasuke feels that Boruto has definitely matured as a shinobi. Sasuke intends to rescue Naruto and bestow a mission upon his favourite pupil! What will be the details of it!?”

For those unfamiliar with Naruto, it has quite a storied history. Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto, the series ran in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump for 700 chapters. The story follows Naruto, a young ninja with a sealed demon within him that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and featuring the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations recently made TV Tokyo’s list of Top 5 Anime in sales and profits, coming third in sales and fifth and profits. The anime has been such a success that the Naruto franchise as a whole stills holds a top spot in many anime profits rankings as well. The series even managed to cross 235 million copies of the manga sold worldwide. Boruto: Naruto Next Generations was even given a major bump of approval as it just took over a more familiar timeslot, airing in the same time and day that its predecessor Naruto: Shippuden once did.