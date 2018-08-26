‘Boruto’ Preview Teases Ohnoki’s Return

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has made many shout outs to the previous series that fans have loved since it’s showing fan-favorite characters years after the events of the original series.

One of the previous Five Kage, Ohnoki the former Tsuchikage is gearing up to return in the next episode of the series as the preview for Episode 71 teases all kinds of fence sitting shenanigans.

Episode 71 of the series is titled, “The World’s Most Hardest Stone” and the preview for the episode reveals an older Ohnoki visiting the Hidden Leaf Village during the Five Kage Summit meeting. Asking Boruto, Mitsuki, and Sarada to show him around the village rather than attend the meeting, his new carefree attitude hints at his former life as “Ohnoki the Fence-Sitter.”

While the Five Kage Summit looks to be running along smoothly, it seems Boruto still has a lot to learn about the world of shinobi. Questioning whether or not an old man like Ohnoki could be one of the former heroes of the war, it seems there’s a history lesson on the horizon for him and the rest of Team 7.

It will also be interesting for fans to learn exactly what Ohnoki has been up to since the Fourth Shinobi World War. In Boruto, his grandaughter Kurotsuchi has taken over as the Fourth Tsuchikage so this will be one of the few updates fans have gotten for the previous Kage following the brief re-introduction of the Fifth Mizukage Mei Terumi a few arcs ago.

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto, Naruto ran in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump for 700 chapters. The story follows a young ninja with a sealed demon within him that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The sequel, Boruto:Naruto Next Generations is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and featuring the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations recently even made TV Tokyo’s list of Top 5 Anime in sales and profits, coming third in sales and fifth and profits. The anime has been such a success that the Naruto franchise as a whole stills holds a top spot in many anime profits rankings as well. The series even managed to cross 235 million copies of the manga sold worldwide. Boruto: Naruto Next Generations was even given a major bump of approval as it just took over a more familiar timeslot, airing in the same time and day that its predecessor Naruto: Shippuden once did.