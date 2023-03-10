Naruto Fans Bid Farewell to Boruto

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is coming to an end for now. Aiming to bring about the conclusion of "Part One" of the series, the anime adaptation has once again jumped to material from the manga to explore the "Code Arc". With the series releasing on a weekly basis in the past and having a staggering 293 episodes before the upcoming conclusion, fans are definitely mixed when it comes to the end. With Boruto and Kawaki's fight against the Kara Organization heating up, expect the final episodes to end with a bang.

When it came to the upcoming finale, a writer for Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, Masaya Honda, had the following to say when it came to Part One's finale: "The day has finally arrived when we can announce that there are only three episodes left in the first part of Boruto. They are all hot episodes with sparks flying. Part 2, and a completely new Naruto anime, is in the works, so stay tuned!" A return date for Boruto hasn't been revealed as of yet, though fans will see a return of a Sasuke Naruto team-up later this year as four new episodes of the original Naruto anime series are in the works.

Boruto Finale

The anime so far has focused on the return of Code, the young protege of Jigen who is looking to lead an entirely new iteration of the Kara Organization to both destroy Konoha and achieve the ultimate goals of the celestial ninjas known as the Otsutsuki. With Code being potentially stronger than his master, the Hidden Leaf is struggling thanks to the loss of Naruto's Nine-Tailed Fox and Sasuke's Rinnegan, meaning that Boruto and Team 7 will need to step up to the plate that much more in the future. The Boruto manga has continued following this storyline and shows no signs of a hiatus like its anime counterpart.

