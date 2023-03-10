Naruto Fans Bid Farewell to Boruto
Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is coming to an end for now. Aiming to bring about the conclusion of "Part One" of the series, the anime adaptation has once again jumped to material from the manga to explore the "Code Arc". With the series releasing on a weekly basis in the past and having a staggering 293 episodes before the upcoming conclusion, fans are definitely mixed when it comes to the end. With Boruto and Kawaki's fight against the Kara Organization heating up, expect the final episodes to end with a bang.
When it came to the upcoming finale, a writer for Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, Masaya Honda, had the following to say when it came to Part One's finale: "The day has finally arrived when we can announce that there are only three episodes left in the first part of Boruto. They are all hot episodes with sparks flying. Part 2, and a completely new Naruto anime, is in the works, so stay tuned!" A return date for Boruto hasn't been revealed as of yet, though fans will see a return of a Sasuke Naruto team-up later this year as four new episodes of the original Naruto anime series are in the works.
Boruto Finale
The anime so far has focused on the return of Code, the young protege of Jigen who is looking to lead an entirely new iteration of the Kara Organization to both destroy Konoha and achieve the ultimate goals of the celestial ninjas known as the Otsutsuki. With Code being potentially stronger than his master, the Hidden Leaf is struggling thanks to the loss of Naruto's Nine-Tailed Fox and Sasuke's Rinnegan, meaning that Boruto and Team 7 will need to step up to the plate that much more in the future. The Boruto manga has continued following this storyline and shows no signs of a hiatus like its anime counterpart.
Do you think Boruto's hiatus is necessary? What have you thought about the early episodes of the Code Arc? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Hidden Leaf Village.
Some Fans Are Taking It Well
prevnext
BORUTO IS GOING ON HIATUS‼️
BORUTO FANS: pic.twitter.com/7w1V7FiJWY— Wren 🍥🔩 CR: BLEACH (@Bleedforlives) March 7, 2023
Did Boruto "Die" So Others Could Live?
prevnext
Crazy how boruto went into hiatus so other anime could have a chance at being in the spotlight this year🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/Pv1VJ1jjkK— Youngwiz (@YoungwiMn) March 8, 2023
Earlier Hiatus?
prevnext
The Boruto anime should have gone hiatus after episode 219-220, in my opinion it would have been better if they did.
Instead we got hit with the Funato Arc & Kawaki/Himawari arc that people really didn’t enjoy 🤷🏾♂️
Chunin Re-Examination arc & Labyrinth Game arc was good tho. pic.twitter.com/kqjYlpUs0r— Bolt 🔩 (CW: Black Clover) (@Bolt_Otsutsuki) March 3, 2023
Fingers Crossed
prevnext
The Boruto Anime Hiatus is 3 months long 👀👀
Honestly just what I was expecting, not too long nor too short. I hope this eases up things for the animators!#BORUTO #NARUTO pic.twitter.com/aWFsgzfw36— Howlxiart🔩 (@howlxiart) March 7, 2023
Surprise
prevnext
Youtubers and haters of Boruto after finding out that Boruto's hiatus is only 3 months and not 10 years like the one on the other side pic.twitter.com/srNFE35EBU— rusell jn (free) (@KylianNeta) March 8, 2023
Code's Return
prevnext
Boruto will go on hiatus for 3 months and go back with a banger#BORUTO pic.twitter.com/HMjR0tdaT4— ROGUE (@Boruto_INT) March 7, 2023
It's A Good Thing
prevnext
Boruto going on a hiatus is actually a good decision frfr pic.twitter.com/iqwXVFY2cB— Ade🍥 ナルト | Rσαԃ ƚσ 5K | CW: Bleach⚔| (@ya_gurl_ade_) March 7, 2023
Bleach V Boruto
prev
Why bleach fans acting like Boruto finna be on a hiatus for 10 years lmao 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/EDjMhY7aoU— Evance (@EvanceO25966564) March 9, 2023