Boruto Reveals First Mujina Bandits Character Design

After over 70 episodes of content exclusive to the anime, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations will soon be adapting material from the manga once more with the Mujina Bandits arc. But because the original incarnation of the arc is one of the shortest in the series overall, the anime will be changing a few things with additional important characters and locations. The first of which will be introduced with the first episode of this new arc coming in a couple of weeks. Now Shueisha has given us a look at the first new character coming to this arc.

Not only will this be a character new for the anime series, it’s also an integral tie into the titular bandits. A tease from the latest issue of Weekly Shonen Jump gave us a look at the new character Kokuri, a former member of the Mujina Bandits who is now the target of an assassination that Boruto and Team 7 will need to break into a prison to protect.

Kokuri is a completely original addition as a former member of the group who once betrayed them, and now finds himself locked within a ninja prison. This Houzuki Castle prison apparently will have the group making their way through the prison too in order to take down their former teammate who turned his back on the group.

#Boruto Episode 141 WSJ Issue No.8 Scan❗️Here is the summary gathered from the recently released scan from WSJ. Episode 141 is most definitely the beginning of the Mujina Bandits arc, stay tuned for more related information. Scan: Dora League

The original incarnation of the group in the manga is a far cry from Kokuri as they are a group of bank robbers who are indeed strong, but aren’t the large spanning threat that the anime is poised to make them. But while stories original to the anime have gotten largely a bad reputation among franchise fans, perhaps a new story boosted by chosen elements from the manga will be the perfect way to bring everyone back in?

