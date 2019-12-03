Boruto Sets Up Important Sasuke, Sakura Moment

The time travel arc for Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has given us a few scenes of Sakura and Sasuke meeting each other once again at two very different times in their lives. Sakura is of course a young student attempting to find her way as a ninja in the village of Konoha, while Sasuke has walked a tough path through a hard life. This latest story line has given the future couple the opportunity to meet each other in a strange new way and the latest episode of the anime has definitely hinted that another meeting between the two is definitely in the cards.

Twitter User Abdul_S17 shared the moment from the most recent episode of Boruto that saw an injured Sasuke being healed by his future wife, with the villainous Urashiki searching the forest to find the downed Uchiha and offering the Haruno her life should she fork the Uchiha over:

Videos by ComicBook.com

#Boruto🌸

Sakura sees sasuke and decides to heal him but then later questions why she is doing so much for someone she doesn’t know😢! pic.twitter.com/EB66YveXyp — Abdul Zoldyck (@Abdul_S17) December 1, 2019

The struggle against the clan member of the Otsutsuki continues to get hot and heavy throughout time, with Boruto, Sasuke, and the ninjas of the past rallying together to attempt to bring the celestial ninja down and stop him from absorbing the chakra from the nine tailed ninja held within Naruto. Obviously, the fight isn’t exactly going as planned as Sasuke finds himself injured despite his insane amounts of power that came with searching for revenge for nearly all of his life.

While the time travel arc is moving closer to its end, it should be interesting to see if Sasuke’s identity is revealed to the younger version of his wife. Will the timeline change as a result?

What did you think of the latest installment of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations? How do you feel the next meeting between Sasuke and Sakura will pan out? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the Hidden Leaf Village!

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1999, Naruto follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The series ran for 700 chapters overall, and was adapted into an anime series by Studio Pierrot and Aniplex that ran from 2002 to 2017. The series was popular enough to warrant a sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations which is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.