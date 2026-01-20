Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Unveils Shocking Anime Crossover to Celebrate The Anime’s Return

Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End is back, with the second season being one of the biggest anime comebacks for January 2026. With the titular character continuing to explore the world in an attempt to better understand the mortals around her, not only anime fans are taking notice of the anime elf’s return. One major anime creator has decided to test out their skills when it comes to depicting the now legendary figure, adding a new flair to Frieren in a way that hasn’t been seen before. While not currently as popular as Frieren, this anime franchise has become a major tenet in the medium.

To honor the return of Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End, Detective Conan/Case Closed creator Gōshō Aoyama shared their take on the immortal elf. Releasing new manga chapters since 1994, the mangaka has helped to create a franchise that rivals One Piece’s Straw Hat Pirates in their longevity. Case Closed’s anime adaptation is close to an astonishing 1,200 episodes, proving that the franchise has become anime royalty. In creating this specific crossover, Aoyama also shared a congratulatory message to the Madhouse production team on Twitter, stating, “Congrats on the second season of Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End.” You can check out the new image from the Detective Conan creator below.

Frieren’s Case Isn’t Closed

While Frieren’s return has been a long-awaited one, the total number of episodes that make up the second season might be seen as a disappointment. The Madhouse anime adaptation’s first season housed twenty-eight episodes in total, and the second reportedly will only house ten. It might be possible that a second cour, or a movie/third season, will arrive soon following the season two conclusion, but nothing has been confirmed as of yet. On top of the anime, Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End is still releasing new chapters of its manga, meaning we could see far more anime seasons arriving in the future.

As for Case Closed, the franchise focusing on Detective Conan is still releasing weekly episodes and a steady stream of movies and spin-offs to this day. Unfortunately, the mystery-solving series has run into some controversy in recent years in North America, thanks to the near-impossible task of seeing all of its episodes. While Crunchyroll and Netflix did acquire hundreds of episodes of the series for their respective platforms, many installments remain lost in limbo. Fingers crossed that the entirety of the franchise will one day manage to make its way to North America, as it would certainly give Detective Conan a better chance of hitting the same heights as the Z-Fighters and the Straw Hat Pirates.

While no official crossover has been confirmed between these two anime franchises, there is a possibility that it might happen. Last year, a Frieren/Solo Leveling crossover was confirmed thanks to a mobile game, so the same could be true for the immortal elf and the pint-sized detective. A full-blown animated crossover seems unlikely, but crazier things have happened in the anime space.

