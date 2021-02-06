Boruto Sets Up an Interesting Dynamic with Two Kara Leads

✖

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations' anime has finally dived feet first into the "Vessel Arc", the long-awaited manga storyline that introduces the majority of the Kara Organization as the big threat to the Hidden Leaf Village, and the latest episodes have shown the unique dynamics present within the villainous collective, especially with members Delta and Code. Though Team 7 has already experienced a sliver of the might of Kara via their battle with Victor and Deepa that nearly took their lives, it's clear that they have some of their deadliest battles ahead of them as Kara continues their plans for the ninja world.

In the latest episode, Team 7 found themselves battling against several mysterious puppets, unleashed alongside the reveal of Ao, a member of the Hidden Mist Village that was essential in defeating the Akatsuki during the Fourth Ninja World War. Though the installment mostly focused on this confrontation, we were given more of an insight into the inner workings of the Kara Organization, seeing how Delta has been riling up Code via their brief encounters. With Code meeting with Jigen, Delta needles him, stating that it's clear that the head of the Kara Organization has a preference for "him", referring to Kawaki and his status within the organization as "the Vessel".

(Photo: Studio Pierrot)

Code and Delta have yet to show off their skills against the ninja of Konoha, but it's clear that based on their affiliation with this nefarious organization that they are powerhouses in their own right. The two mysterious, antagonistic ninja are just the tip of the iceberg for this band of rogue ninja and it's clear that the ninja of Konoha have some serious battles in the future of the franchise!

Though the anime has some serious catching up to do if it wants to hit the current events of the manga for Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, fans are thrilled that the television series is finally adapting one of the biggest, long-awaited stories from the source material. Within the current storyline of the manga, the threat of the Kara Organization has changed astronomically since the events of the Vessel Arc, leaving fans to wonder just what the future holds for the Hidden Leaf!

What do you think of the dynamic between Code and Delta of the Kara Organization? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Hidden Leaf Village!