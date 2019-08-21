New Boruto Chapter Drops Ominous Jigen Cliffhanger

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations‘ Kawaki focused arc has been heating up in the manga as the leader of Kara, Jigen, has surprisingly jumped into action much sooner than initially expected. The shonen formula usually sees the big villain boss attack when the rest of his group has been taken down one by one, but clearly his need for Kawaki to return to Kara’s base has driven him into action much sooner.

With the latest chapter of the series kicking off a major fight between Jigen, Naruto, and even Sasuke, there’s an even greater threat coming as the end of Chapter 37 sees a cliffhanger in which Jigen is beginning to transform into a new, Karma enhanced form.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The latest chapter teased that the Karma mark power would eventually lead to a horned form as Kawaki began to tap into that dark power under duress. Jigen seemed surprised that Kawaki had progressed to this point, and it seems that he was speaking from experience as the end of Chapter 37 sees Jigen taking on a very similar transformation. Thanks to Sasuke and Naruto cornering him once they figured out his Ant-Man like ability, Jigen vows they won’t be “lucky” again.

While there’s currently no clue as to how this form will boost his strength, it’s certainly going to be trouble given that his use of Karma has already given Naruto and Sasuke plenty of trouble. Opening portals to new dimensions, fighting skills able to counter Naruto and Sasuke’s teamwork, and other skills he has yet to show makes him a huge threat.

But what the more interesting thing is how this new form might be tied into his role in the Otsutsuki Clan. A previous chapter had Sasuke witness Jigen taking on a mysterious horned form. While this look at the end of Chapter 37 isn’t quite the same, it might be a prototypical kind of transformation in which he can still unleash his true form later. Either way, fans will see just how much this new form will boost his strength in the next chapter of the series. Hopefully Naruto and Sasuke will still be able to handle whatever comes their way.

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1999, Naruto follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The series ran for 700 chapters overall, and was adapted into an anime series by Studio Pierrot and Aniplex that ran from 2002 to 2017. The series was popular enough to warrant a sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations which is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.