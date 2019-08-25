Boruto Reveals Jigen’s Universe-Altering Powers

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations‘ Kawaki focused arc has reached an intense new point in the latest chapter of the manga as fans have seen Naruto and Sasuke get into a major fight with the presumed boss of Kara, Jigen. Jigen’s been a complete mystery throughout the series’ tenure thus far, and has only gotten strange as each new chapter adds on to Jigen’s power slate. Along with the reveal of his surprising Ant-Man like abilities, his full use of the Karma mark power has resulted in some incredible space bending abilities.

As teased in the last chapter of the series in which Jigen appears through a portal forced out of Kawaki’s Karma power, Jigen reveals that he can open portals to a completely new dimension. This is where he begins his fight with Naruto and Sasuke.

In Chapter 37 of the series, Jigen appears to try and take Kawaki back to Kara’s hideout. When Naruto refuses to give up Kawaki, and challenges Jigen to a fight, Jigen instead opens up a portal with his hand and whisks Naruto off to a new dimension. He tells Naruto that it’s a dimension in which “Konoha doesn’t exist” and plans to leave Naruto behind, but he’s soon interrupted when Sasuke arrives in this dimensional space to save him.

This dimensional ability is surprising, but is potentially less so given the hints that Jigen might have a tie to the Otsutsuki Clan. A previous chapter of the series had Sasuke following Jigen to a mysterious location in which it seemed to hint that Jigen could be a fourth member of the clan that came to Earth as a sort of scout. This chapter also saw Jigen taking on the same kind of horned form he does toward the end of Chapter 37.

So the series might be building up to an full Jigen and Otsutsuki Clan reveal, and his dimensional abilities are a strong indicator of these ties. Either that, or his use of the Karma power has ties to the clan. Kind of like how Boruto’s Karma power came about after defeating Momoshiki Otsutsuki previously. Hopefully more of this gets revealed as the series continues.

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1999, Naruto follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The series ran for 700 chapters overall, and was adapted into an anime series by Studio Pierrot and Aniplex that ran from 2002 to 2017. The series was popular enough to warrant a sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations which is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.