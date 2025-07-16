“Reflect Her True Feelings”: The Apothecary Diaries Star Talks the Challenges of Voicing Season 2’s Best Character

The Apothecary Diaries concluded its second season in July 2025 after running its two cours since the Winter 2025 anime season. While the first season subtly connected Suirei’s schemes of assassinating the Imperial Brother, the second season primarily focused on the Shi Clan’s rebellion. The story takes a massive turn in the final phase of Season 2 after Jinshi steps forward as the leader of the battle against the Shi Clan. Since the Emperor can’t leave the Capital, the only one who can take his place is the Crown Prince, the first in line to the throne. While the second season shed light on Jinshi’s struggles to accept his real identity and his feelings for Maomao, another character got her chance to shine amid the chaos.

Videos by ComicBook.com

When Loulan was first introduced, no one would’ve expected her to play such a crucial role in Season 2. She didn’t have a lot of presence and was just there to fill the vacant spot of the Pure Consort – or so it seemed. However, Loulan turned out to be an impressive character. During the Anime Expo 2025, which took place in the first week of July (of which ComicBook was in attendance), Loulan’s voice actor, Asami Seto, spoke about her approach to the character.

Asami Seto Shares Her Experience of Voicing Loulan During the Anime Expo 2025

Image courtesy of TOHO

In a panel that took place during the Expo, Seto said, “The direction I received was to keep the energy high. For viewers, it’s clear that there’s a contrast between Loulan and Shisui, and that was intentional.”

She further added, “When playing Loulan, I focused on conveying a strong sense of purpose. As Shisui, while she still has motives, I wanted the moments with Maomao and Xiaolan to reflect her true feelings. I aimed to show that the smiles she gives in those scenes aren’t fake.”

During the Expo, Maomao’s voice actor Aoi Yuki also shared her insight on the duo’s chemistry, “When performing with Seto-chan, it naturally felt like the relationship between Maomao and Shisui. Rather than consciously acting it out, we just slipped into the mood. We built a comfortable distance between the two characters.”

Image Courtesy of TOHO

The fact that Loulan is the one sneaking out of her pavilion and pretending to be a servant girl wasn’t revealed until later in the show. Shisui made her appearance in the first episode of Season 2 and immediately became friends with Maomao and Xiaolan. Although both Loulan and Shisui are the same person, their personalities couldn’t be more different. From the way she moved and acted, no one could’ve guessed that someone as carefree as Shisui could be the only legitimate daughter of the noble Shi Clan.

Loulan didn’t have a particular motive behind it; she just wanted a moment of freedom from her restrictive lifestyle. In the process, she formed some special bonds inside the Rear Palace, which was nothing more than a cage for her. She’s the first real friend Maomao had, although the girl always had a difficult time describing her relationship. When the Shi Clan’s rebellion failed, there was no one else Loulan could trust more than Maomao, further highlighting the bond between them.