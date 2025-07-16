My Dress-Up Darling Stars Talk Fan Hopes for Season 2 (Exclusive)

My Dress-Up Darling is now airing Season 2 as part of the ongoing Summer 2025 anime schedule, and the voice stars behind the anime opened up about fans’ hope for the anime’s new episodes. The anime adaptation for Shinichi Fukuda’s My Dress-Up Darling manga made its debut back in 2022, and was an immediate hit with fans as they were immediately drawn to the connection forming between its central duo of Marin Kitagawa and Wakana Gojo. Now as the second season airs all these years later, fans have some hopes for what they want to see from the duo in the new episodes.

My Dress-Up Darling voice stars Hina Suguta (who voices Marin Kitagawa) and Shoya Ishige (who voices Wakana Gojo) spoke to ComicBook during Anime Expo 2025 earlier this month, and the two of them opened up about their excitement for the coming season. As it’s been three years since the first season of the anime, the two of them revealed that they were both a little nervous about how fans would receive the new episodes but ultimately excited for the new season to make its full debut.

My Dress-Up Darling Stars Tease Fan Reaction to Season 2

“I know everybody has been waiting in anticipation for about three years, so I feel like there may be a lot of expectations, which I’m kind of nervous about, but I’m also confident that we can meet those expectations,” Suguta explained first. Ishige then followed this up with a similar sentiment also noting the wait in between seasons thus far, “Since it’s been three years of waiting, I’m a little bit nervous but i actually aired in Japan recently and fans seem very happy with it. So I hope for the rest of the world it’s the same as well.” As the two of them explained, they also had varying levels of experience with the cosplay world before working on the anime.

“I’ve never cosplayed before working on this title,” Suguta revealed. “However, at the same time the previous season was released, there was actually a video on YouTube where Ishige-san was making a costume for me. And so I cosplayed for the first time, so I think I felt very connected to the title in that moment, and it was a pleasure to have that experience.” But heading into My Dress-Up Darling, Ishige had a bit more experience with the culture, but came out of the anime respecting the craft on a whole new level than before.

Gojo Star Sees Cosplay in a New Way

“I am very familiar with cosplay culture, but I’ve never personally cosplayed or had anything to do with it before working on My Dress-Up Darling,” Ishige began as he elaborating further on working on a costume for Suguta, “But I think I gained a lot of knowledge from playing my character, and through this experience in being able to play Gojo, I’ve also had the experience to make cosplay for my colleague, which was an experience that I never thought I would be able to have.”

Coming out of working on the series, and developing a costume of his own, Ishige then reached a new level of appreciation for cosplayers, “I know a lot of cosplayers, they either have store bought items, but also a lot of cosplayers hand make their stuff with love and care as well. I think being able to experience that firsthand in how much effort it really takes to do so was a really humbling experience. I respect cosplayers so much after that.”

If you wanted to check out My Dress-Up Darling as it airs this Summer, you can find all of the episodes released so far now streaming with Crunchyroll.