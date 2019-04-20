Genderbent ‘Naruto’ Cosplay Puts Impressive New Spin on Kakashi

One of the earliest gags in Masashi Kishimoto’s Naruto series actually tapped into a common fan practice as Naruto’s “sexy jutsu” put a genderbent twist on the fan-favorite hero. Taking both foes and enemies by surprise, this move helped spark all kinds of new design ideas as fans wondering what the fan favorite characters of the series looked like with a different gender. Cosplay artists have even taken this one step further by bringing these designs to life.

One artist did just that to Kakashi Hakate, and there’s a good chance the character would have been just as effective as a teacher and Hokage if Kakashi looked this way in the official series. Check it out below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ms. Winters (@findnicolehere) on Jul 19, 2018 at 8:53am PDT

Cosplay artist @findnicolehere (who you can find on Instagram here) shared her take on a genderbent Kakashi, and the results certainly are eye-popping. One of Kakashi’s bigger personality quirks is that he enjoys reading through lewd novels, so there’s a question of how that aspect of his character would be received if Kakashi were a woman in the main series. Regardless, it would not change his role in the series as a powerful ninja and teacher to Naruto and Team 7.

This even carries into the sequel series, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations. The sequel has shown all new sides of the series’ characters, and that includes a looser Kakashi. As he’s aged and retired from the world of ninja, one of the latest episodes features a more cutting Kakashi who is all too happy to poke jabs at his former students. It’s a sassy shift that fans have loved.

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto, Naruto ran in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump for 700 chapters. The story follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.

