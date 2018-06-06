‘Boruto’ Confirms Kawaki’s Connection To Kara

It has taken more than a year, but it looks like Boruto is finally sharing information about its most mysterious villain. After introducing the likes of Kara, fans finally met Kawaki in the series’ new chapter, and the update confirmed how the boy is tied to the organization.

For those unfamiliar with Kawaki, the boy was seen in the first episode of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations. The premiere opened with a flash-forward showing Boruto fighting a strange boy with seals covering his body. Fans came to learn the guy was named Kawaki, and he all but obliterated the Leaf Village to prove the era of ninjas had passed.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Naturally, fans wanted to know more about the villain, but he’s been MIA until now. The latest chapter of Boruto introduced Kawaki to Team 7 for the very first time, and it was there fans learned he is a member of Kara — though not by choice.

As it turns out, Kawaki grew up within Kara as he was sold to its leader Jigen. The boy used to live with his abusive father who drank more than he worked. Jigen appeared one day to buy Kawaki off the slob, leaving the Kara leader to become the kid’s new father. Along the way, Kawaki came into possession of the same Kama mark which Boruto wields, but Boruto wants fans to know Kawaki isn’t a fan of Kara.

Despite the boy being the group’s so-called vessel, Kawaki isn’t a fan of the group. He’s attacked Outer Kara members like Garo before, and Kawaki nearly blew up Team 7 since he believed they were connected with Kara. By the chapter’s end, Kawaki began fighting Garo when the Kara member showed up to retrieve him, proving he’s uninterested in becoming their property. So, fans are eager to see how Kawaki goes from being a kid who hates villains to being one himself.

For those unfamiliar with Boruto‘s predecessor Naruto, it has quite a storied history. Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto, the series ran in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump for 700 chapters. The story follows Naruto, a young ninja with a sealed demon within him that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and featuring the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.

Are you surprised by how Kawaki’s introduction went down? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!