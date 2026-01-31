Crunchyroll Confirms New English Dub Release Schedule Due to Winter Storm Delay

The recent Winter storms in Texas have led to some delays for Crunchyroll’s English dub releases, and a new schedule has been announced for the immediate future of many shows that have been impacted. Crunchyroll has a packed slate of English dubs that fans have been able to watch through the Winter 2026 anime season, and many of these shows are some of the biggest new releases of the season overall. And for many dub fans, these shows have been kicked off in full. But there are some anticipated dubs that have yet to start.

Videos by ComicBook.com

But as Crunchyroll has announced, due to the recent Winter storms in Texas, many of their English dubs have been impacted for the next few episodes. This has led to a week long delay for these releases, and new schedules have been confirmed as these dubs catch up following the delays. This includes updated release dates for new dub episodes of Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End, Trigun Stargaze and much more. Get the full breakdown below.

Crunchyroll Confirms English Dub Schedule Following Winter Storm Delays

Courtesy of TOHO Animation

The updated schedule for the delayed English dub releases with Crunchyroll break down as such:

A Misanthrope Teaches a Class for Demi-Humans

Episode 2 releases on February 7th

Episode 3 and 4 release on February 14th

An Adventurer’s Daily Grind at Age 29

Episode 2 releases on February 4th

Episode 3 and 4 release on February 11th

Anyway, I’m Falling in Love with You. Season 2

Episode 2 and 3 release on February 5th

Dead Account

Episode 2 and 3 release on February 7th

Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Season 2

Episode 1 releases on February 6th

Episode 2 and 3 release on February 13th

Golden Kamuy Final Season

Episode 3 releases on February 9th

Episode 4 and 5 release on February 16th

Jack-of-all-Trades, Party of None

Episode 3 releases on February 4th

Episode 4 and 5 release on February 11th

ROLL OVER AND DIE

Episode 2 releases on February 5th

Episode 3 and 4 release on February 12th

TRIGUN STARGAZE

Episode 2 and 3 release on February 7th

You Can’t Be In a Rom-Com with Your Childhood Friends!

Episode 3 releases on February 9th

Episode 4 and 5 release on February 16th at 7:40AM PT

Which English Dubs Should I Watch With Crunchyroll?

Courtesy of Crunchyroll

Though these English dub releases have been hit by a surprising delay with Crunchyroll, thankfully it doesn’t seem to be that hard of a hit. It could have been much worse as the episodes will be returning to their normal schedule with a double episode premiere to account for these adjustments. These delays also only seem to be impacting many of the newer dub productions for the Winter 2026 anime schedule as well, so other dubs are currently available to watch with the streaming service.

English dubs are preferred among anime audiences these days as members of Gen Z are reporting they prefer it in the dub versions the Japanese language version of the broadcast. But thanks to English dubs being able to record and process this quickly after Japanese releases in recent years, it means that even those fans who prefer waiting for dubs can keep up with all of the newest anime releases.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!