8 Shonen Jump Series Ended in January 2026

The first month of 2026 is almost over, and Shueisha has already seen major changes in the Weekly Shonen Jump magazine and the official Shonen Jump+ platform. While the platform offers a wide range of series, WSJ has a rather limited lineup. Despite being serialized under the banner of Shonen Jump, a majority of the series don’t often get the attention they deserve and end up being cancelled. Manga series that aren’t performing well take up slots and incur losses to the publisher when the volumes get printed. This results in the series being discontinued abruptly, though unofficially, while some just reach their natural conclusion.

This month, a total of eight Shonen Jump series ended, and only one of them didn’t get axed. Most of the series in this list are from Shonen Jump+, as expected, while only two of them were serialized in Weekly Shonen Jump.

8) Otr of the Flame

The story is set in a world frozen in winter after the Ice Kingdom came into power. The story follows Otr, a kind-hearted boy who dreams of being a warrior like his father. Entrusted to keep the fire burning as a cook, Otr finds himself entangled in a major conflict when the demonic army of the Ice Kingdom attacks the fortress where he was working. As he finds the flame in danger of being snuffed out, he awakens a power to turn the situation around and embark on a journey of fire and ice.

7) One Piece in Love

As a spin-off to Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece manga, this gag-comedy by Daiki Ihara centers around three high school students whose names are similar to the Straw Hat Pirates, and one of them is a huge fan of the series. Together, they form a club dedicated to the series, following new adventures in each chapter. The manga reached its conclusion this month after eight years of serialization.

6) Harukaze Mound

Written by Togo Goto and illustrated by Kento Matsuura, this sports manga centers around twin brothers, Aokaze and Nagiharu Kuzumi. After watching a baseball match at their home, the twins formed the same dream of becoming baseball players. As third-year students in middle school, Aokaze is praised for his rare talent, while Nagiharu is just a bench warmer. As Nagiharu continues to live in his brother’s shadows, an unexpected meeting with a certain catcher motivates him to live up to his brother’s dreams.

5) Ryota Killed His Brother

This disturbing story follows Ryota, who has been taking care of his younger brother, Chika, since he was born. Ryota’s mother died after giving birth to Chika, while his father is always busy with work, so there is no one else to take care of the baby. However, taking care of the baby seems much harder than Ryota realized, especially when he realized there is something much darker lurking inside Chika.

4) G.G.G.

The story follows Pete, who has infiltrated a nursing home as a caregiver to assassinate the legendary hitman Omega, who is currently spending his days there. He is eager to complete the mission and become a full-fledged member of the mafia family he is working under. However, when the man he works for shows his true colors, the retired hitman takes matters into his own hands and saves the young boy. The story continues as Pete and Omega join hands to protect the nursing home from the assassins.

3) Eunuch of Empire

This historical series is set in an era where a vast empire was known for having all sorts of things from Earth and beyond the seas. Jafar, a young boy forced to become a eunuch, works in a palace library thanks to his ability to read and write foreign languages. By a strange twist of fate, he gets reassigned to the harem, where the only men allowed are eunuchs. He meets the “ghost” of the library and her beautiful sisters and continues his work in the harem, unaware that this unexpected encounter will one day shake the foundation of the empire.

2) Re/Member: The Last Night

This horror manga is a continuation of Welzard’s web novel, Karada Sagashi, which was published in 8 volumes from 2013 to 2015. The story kicks off from where the original Karada Sagashi novel and the 2022 Netflix live-action film, Re/Member, left off. The story centers around a group of students trapped in a time loop after they held a haunted house during a school festival, unaware of the dangers awaiting them.

1) Blood Wing Hunter

The story follows Hikari Akashi, whose peaceful life is shattered after the tragic incident five years ago, in which four angels massacred 256 civilians, including his younger sister, and severely injured 1,327 people. Since then, angel sightings have become common, with angels always targeting innocent people. While ordinary humans are no match against those monsters, the Angel Hunting Association has a special group of hunters within the Black Umbrella Covenant who often hunt down those creatures. Hikari is now part of the Association, looking for a fifth angel involved in the tragic incident whose appearance isn’t reported in any official files.

