Naruto: Boruto Planning to Bring Back Kiba’s Lover

Over its lifetime, Naruto has not been particularly focused on romance, but that doesn’t mean its ninja are not ready to love. Thanks to Boruto, the sequel has shown how heroes like Naruto Uzumaki and Shikamaru Nara get on with their wives. Now, it is Kiba’s turn to get mushy, and fans are eager to see the cute outing.

Recently, fans got a preview of Kiba’s romantic outing when the synopsis for Boruto: Naruto Next Generations episode 107 went live. The blurb says the story focuses on Mirai as the jonin ninja gets involved with the Cat-Dog Festival where Kiba and his lover are.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“There, Mirai and her comrades encounter Kiba and his lover, Tamaki,” the synopsis reads (via Organic Dinosaur).

“She’s trying to mediate the relationship between Kiba and Tamaki?! Kiba and Tamaki are having a confrontation that’s turned into a quarrel.”

The synopsis goes on to say the pair are feuding because they couple have to side with either dogs or cats for the festival. Clearly, Kiba is all about dogs given his clan status and connection with Akimaru. However, Tamaki grew up with nin kitties with her grandmother Nekobaba. The two share a love of animals, but they do not agree on which is the best. So, it is little surprise to hear the couple feuding over this split.

Of course, fans are simply eager to see more of Kiba and his lover. The strong-headed ninja was always outspoken growing up, but his attitude around Tamaki has always been more lovestruck. Now, fans will get to see Kiba out of his depth with this romance, and there’s no telling how the great cat-dog dilemma will go.

So, are you excited to see this cute couple hit the small screen again?

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1999, Naruto follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The series ran for 700 chapters overall, and was adapted into an anime series by Studio Pierrot and Aniplex that ran from 2002 to 2017. The series was popular enough to warrant a sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations which is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.

