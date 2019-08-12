Boruto Gives Konohamaru A Familiar Summons

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations just recently wrapped a mini-arc focused all on Konohamaru, and while it’s had a mixed response from fans, the arc ended in a pretty explosive way as Konohamaru unleashed a good amount of jutsu that he’s never shown off in the anime. While it seemed like Konohamaru drew more from Naruto and Asuma’s influence in his battles in the past, he’s got a whole host of techniques passed down from his grandfather, the Third Hokage Hiruzen Sarutobi.

In the latest episode of the series, Konohamaru unleashed some familiar techniques and capped this off with one familiar looking summons, Enra. While not exactly like the Monkey King Enma summon, it shares a lot with that familiar Naruto summon.

Episode 119 of the series sees Konohamaru fighting off the memory stealing demon Soma, and Konohamaru dives into his repertoire that he inherited from his grandfather. When the three directions seal fails, Konohamaru calls him help from his little used Summons, Enra. The tiny monkey comes out and even notes that Konohamaru hasn’t used him in a long time.

Enra chastises Konohamaru for taking on this demon, and even jokes that he’s taking on something bigger than he can handle. But Konohamaru says Enra talks too much, and they jump into action. With Enra in tow, it soon turns into a familiar staff that the Third Hokage once famously used in his battle against Orochimaru in the original series.

This opens up more techniques for Konohamaru, and gives him access to the Monkey Yang Suppression seal which holds the demon Soma in a single place with a giant monkey fist. But unfortunately, this technique eats up a lot of chakra and Konohamaru isn’t able to hold Soma for long. This leads to the worst outcome possible, as Lemon is forced to take Soma into her body to save Konohamaru, but this was a good display of what Konohamaru can really do when pushed to the brink.

