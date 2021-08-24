Naruto Reveals the Hidden Leaf's Opinion on Sasuke

✖

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations revealed how the Hidden Leaf Village's public feels about Sasuke Uchiha these days! Although Sasuke has been an integral part of the sequel series as he has worked together with Naruto Uzumaki in many key battles against the Otsutsuki Clan, his role has been one to support Naruto from the shadows outside of the jurisdiction of the usual Hidden Leaf Village. But given his past aggression against the village this muted role makes a lot of sense, but the newest chapter of the series gave an interesting update as to how the rest of the village views him.

Because while fans of the series know he often takes on some very dangerous secret investigations and missions on behalf of Naruto, it's not exactly public knowledge to the standard shinobi of the village. It's why he's seen as not only someone who is interfering with their current mission in the newest chapter, but someone whose efforts or opinion should be disregarded entirely apparently since he's not a ninja of any official rank or authority.

(Photo: Shueisha)

Chapter 61 of the series revealed that Shikamaru has set a series of ninja monitoring the various claw marks that Code had left on the outskirts of the Hidden Leaf in the case that he decides to appear and attack once more. Sasuke arrives to inspect one of these marks closely himself, and the commanding ninja there harshly tells him to get back and even tries to reprimand him when Sasuke decides to move closer.

This commanding ninja has been getting nervous as they have been monitoring these claw marks for ten days with no signs of movement, and thus gets even more anxious when Sasuke approaches one of the marks. Sasuke tries to give his opinion that Code wouldn't appear from the particular mark they were guarding, but that commanding ninja turns it down as not "relevant" because Sasuke has no "proof."

Sasuke apologizes because he has no authority anyway, and tells them to disregard his opinion then, and even goes as far as telling the commanding ninja to continue as ordered from his superiors. So it seems that Sasuke's still being seen through an antagonistic lens in the Hidden Leaf in general, or at the very least, as someone who wouldn't really be in the know like those in the official system.

Fans know that to obviously not be true, but it definitely is eye-opening to see this outside perspective on Sasuke that we have normally not seen through the sequel series thus far. Makes you wonder about public opinion about all of these Otsutsuki Clan fights as a whole too.