Naruto Cliffhanger Teases Kawaki's Rogue Status

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations teases Kawaki's own rogue status with the cliffhanger from the newest chapter of the series! Kawaki has been having a rough time as he's been torn between his love for his new father figure, Naruto, and his feelings of weakness after losing access to his Karma mark abilities during the fight with Isshiki Otsutsuki. This has come to a head in the newest chapter of the series as Kawaki has decided on his next major move as he's become the target of Code's counterattack. But that move seems to be going against the Hidden Leaf's wishes.

The newest chapter of the series sees Kawaki making a series of decisions that are deliberating against the Hidden Leaf Village. As Shikamaru ordered a security detail to surround Kawaki and monitor him constantly, Kawaki decides to take things into his own hands and evades them at the end of the chapter. As he decides to go off on his own, he ends up completely going rogue and leaves the village.

(Photo: Shueisha)

Chapter 61 of the series reveals that the Hidden Leaf Village has spent the last ten days monitoring a series of claw marks Code has left around its outskirts as they prepare themselves for a counterattack. These ninja have also been closely tracking and reporting on Kawaki's actions as well and getting anxious, Kawaki decides to make his move. He figures out he can hide his chakra, and uses it to leave a decoy and distract the monitoring detail from noticing him leaving the village.

His shadow clone tells Boruto that he doesn't want to get found out and get in trouble, but it certainly makes his leaving the village in secret all the more intriguing if he wants to keep his movement a secret but also not get in trouble by the Hokage. It's not something that's going against the village either, as he's entirely devoted to doing all of this because he loves Naruto so much, but whatever he's after it's apparently something he needs to go rogue for.

This will only make him a bigger target for Code to pick off, so that just adds another wrench to the equation. But what do you think? Why do you think Kawaki has decided to leave the village on a secret rogue mission? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!