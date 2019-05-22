Naruto Confirms SPOILER Is The Key To Defeating Kara

Naruto has introduced its fair share of prodigal ninjas over the years. Yes, Naruto Uzumaki may have started the trend when the franchise kicked off, but others have been added to that list since. Now, Boruto is shining a light on its prodigal son, and we mean that very literally.

After all, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations just put up Boruto Uzumaki to be the world’s next savior, and it all comes thanks to a certain villain.

In the latest chapter of Boruto, fans met up with the hero as he sifted through the aftermath of his dad’s latest fight. The boy was rightfully upset when Delta blew herself up, leaving the group with no lead on Kara. However, Kashin Koji was watching from the distance, and the Kara higher-up had the following to say:

“Karma, knowing its secrets will be the key to unlocking Jigen’s weakness. And I bet that you, Boruto Uzumaki, hold that key.”

So far, there is no word on what Kashin’s comment could mean. Clearly, the boy is destined for big things in the future, and Kashin believes Boruto will help unlock all the secrets surrounding Karma. The mysterious power has been shown in action as few times as the anime notably began with a scene revealing how Karma led to another major catastrophe in the Leaf Village. Now, Boruto has acquired the power alongside the leader of Kara and his adopted son Kawaki. It fall be up to the Uzumaki to use Karma to figure out the leader’s ultimate weakness, so fans are bracing themselves for what’s coming next for Boruto.

