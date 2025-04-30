One Piece Takes Zoro vs. Lucci to Next Level in New Clip: Watch

With Egghead currently under attack by the Marines, the Straw Hats have to push back their plan to leave for Elbaf and deal with the enemies in front of them. While the 100 Marine ships and the Vice Admirals may not be that big of a challenge, Kizaru’s appearance is surely concerning. After all, as one of the Marine powerhouses, he’s more than capable of fighting an Emperor’s crew alone. To make matters worse, Rob Lucci finds the perfect opportunity to show his true colors. After losing to Luffy, he proposes a temporary truce, only to end up betraying the Straw Hats as soon as the Marines arrive on the island.

Lucci is the main antagonist of the Enies Lobby Arc, and he has been defeated by Luffy twice already. After coming to Egghead, he reveals his awakened Zoan devil fruit form, confirming he has grown much stronger over the two years. However, he still was no match against Luffy’s Gear 5 form, which was even able to overpower Kaido, the strongest creature in the world. Because Luffy has to deal with Kizaru now, the second strongest fighter in his crew takes it upon himself to put Lucci in his place. Luckily, it’s not only Lucci and Luffy, but even Zoro has gotten significantly stronger during the two years.

One Piece Continues Zoro vs. Lucci in Episode 1127

CP0’s goal has been clear from the very beginning: eliminating Vegapunk and his satellites. Lucci finds a perfect opportunity to kill Vegapunk in one blow, not realizing Stussy will jump in to save the scientist. She takes the fatal attack in Vegapunk’s place, shocking him and the crew members witnessing the scene. Zoro jumps in to fight Lucci as soon as possible while his Captain is currently battling Kizaru. The fight between Zoro and Lucci is one of the biggest highlights of the arc, and the anime is taking it to the next level with extended sequences and stellar animation.

Unlike the fight between Luffy and Lucci, where the former was clearly holding back and having fun with his opponent, Zoro is going all out from the get-go. The stakes are much higher than before as the number of enemies keeps increasing. Both sides showcase exceptional skills in a perfectly animated sequence. The fight continues with neither side showing signs of backing down. However, Zoro is more than confident enough that he can deal with Lucci all by himself.

Luffy is roaming around in his Gear 5 form and stumbles on the scene, asking Zoro if he needs help. As expected, Zoro wants his captain to focus solely on Kizaru, who is currently the biggest threat on the island. He even insults Lucci by saying that he can’t expect to go against Luffy again if this is all he’s capable of. Lucci also acknowledges Zoro’s strength as the second strongest fighter in a Emperor’s crew.

