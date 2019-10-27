Boruto Writer Shares Hype For Manga’s Next Chapter

These days, the Boruto manga could not be any more intense. As of late, the sequel has put tons of focus into its manga, and Boruto has done a lot to make its current arc exciting. Not long ago, Naruto and Sasuke teamed up for a surprise fight against Jigen, but that is not all. It turns out more reveals are coming, and the writer of Boruto cannot wait to see the story head to print.

Over on Twitter, fans got an update from Ukyo Kodachi about the next chapter of Boruto. The writer hit up social media to tease fans about the story’s next update, and Kodachi had nothing but praise for the series’ artist Mikio Ikemoto.

“The Boruto manuscript I received from Ikemoto-san is stunning. I’m really looking forward to delivering it [to fans],” the writer shared.

At this point, fans do not know what this draft or storyboard is all about. They will learn in November when the next issue of V-Jump goes live, but that wait may be too long for some. There are already tons of fan-theories out there trying to predict the contents of Boruto‘s new chapter, and some ideas keep recurring. The plea for a timneskip is high, but others are simply interested in seeing Boruto tag team with Kawaki.

After all, the latest chapter of Boruto did end on a cliffhanger. Boruto and Kawaki were able to summon a portal that would take them to Naruto who was trapped in an alternate dimension by Jigen. The group were stopped by another Kara member upon their arrival, so it seems like Boruto is going to have to clear a path to his dad before this mission can be completed.

