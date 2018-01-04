‘Boruto’ Theory Predicts One High-Tech Finale

When it comes to anime, it is never too early to put down bets on finale theories. Over the years, the fandom has tried to predict the ends of countless shows, and One Piece fans still try to out-guess Eiichiro Oda. Now, shonen fans are turning their eye to Boruto, and some believe they know where the sequel is going next.

Unsurprisingly, the manga for Boruto is further along than the anime. Last month, the series dropped its new chapter after a month-long wait, and it focused on all things science. So, it is no surprise that chapter 19 got readers thinking about Boruto‘s heavy focus on Scientific Ninja Tools.

Videos by ComicBook.com

According to new theories, fans are thinking the Leaf Village’s research on high-tech ninja tools will come back to bite them. Ever since Boruto debuted with his Naruto movie, the scientific study has been a huge focus. The Leaf Village monopolized the study of high-tech weapons once the last Great Ninja War ended, but there is a new group out there who wants that information.

Much like how the Akatsuki wanted the Tailed Beasts, the group Kara wants knowledge. The home-grown organization is interested in ninja tools, and Boruto‘s last chapter proved it. Kara was the group behind a mysterious blimp, a lost vessel, and a rogue ninja with a fancy prosthetic. Boruto’s team was forced to fight a hoard of high-tech robotic ninjas when they approached the downed blimp, and Kara went through a lot to get all their research. They managed to extract information from the jounin Katasuke with an extended genjutsu, and Boruto: Naruto the Movie proved just how dangerous that scientist’s tech could be in the wrong hands.

If Kara grows its tech, then the organization could become as powerful as Naruto without doing a quarter of the training. When everyone has powers as godly as that, peace becomes little more than a dream, and it will surely fall to Boruto (and his strange curse mark) to restore balance to the world.

For those unfamiliar with Boruto’s predecessor Naruto, it has quite a storied history. Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto, the series ran in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump for 700 chapters. The story follows Naruto, a young ninja with a sealed demon within him that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and featuring the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.

Do you think Kara’s obsession with technology will be such a big threat? Hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to let me know and talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!