Boruto Reveals New Ending Theme Details

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is currently making its way through its major time travel arc celebrating the 20th Anniversary of Masashi Kishimoto’s Naruto franchise, but when it’s all wrapped up the series will be gearing up for whatever is to come next. Whether this means a brand new arc or an extension of the current one, the series will be debuting a new ending theme for the series when it does. There is currently no telling what kind of visual sequence the new theme will have, but Sony Music has confirmed the performer and title of the new addition.

Sony Music announced (via Anime News Network) that FlowBack will be performing the new ending theme titled “Fireworks.” This will be the first time the band has worked with the series, and will debut with the January 12th episode of the series.

There’s unfortunately no details as to whether or not the series will be getting a new opening theme to premiere alongside the new ending theme, but the anime has done this before. We’ll most likely get a new opening theme shortly after this new ending premieres when the arc officially shifts over.

This also suggests that Naruto’s time travel arc will be lasting a lot longer than just a few episodes, as was originally expected by such a concise story, and this could mean that there’s quite an explosive finale planned for the arc’s climax. If the series indeed is taking its time with this event, then fans are going to want to tune in to see how it turns out. But this still doesn’t shy away from the fact that this time travel arc, while popular, is still taking time away from the canonical story currently unfolding in the manga. At the very least, fans are hoping we get more nuggets of the official series canon in the anime in the future.

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1999, Naruto follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The series ran for 700 chapters overall, and was adapted into an anime series by Studio Pierrot and Aniplex that ran from 2002 to 2017. The series was popular enough to warrant a sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations which is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.

via ANN