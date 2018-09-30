‘Boruto’ Previews its New Opening, Ending Themes

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has begun exploring Mitsuki’s mysterious nature with a brand new arc, and as the series goes to bold new territory it’s going to mark the occasion with brand new opening and ending themes.

The official Twitter account for the series recently teased the new themes with two new images ahead of their October 7 debut.

Premiering with the October 7 episode of the series, the new opening theme is titled “[Lonely Go!]” as performed by Brian the Sun, and the new ending theme will be “Polaris,” as performed by Hitorie. This will be the fourth opening theme for the series and third ending theme, and these new images for them tease quite an emotional set of themes.

One of the images see a Boruto slowly freezing (or thawing) and the other features a mischievous Mitsuki. With this Mitsuki focused arc throwing Boruto into emotional turmoil, it only makes sense for the opening and ending themes to reflect this as well. Boruto’s going through all sorts of tests in order to find out why Mitsuki left the Hidden Leaf Village, and now Sarada, Shikadai, Cho-Cho and Inojin have come along to help.

Boruto has been beside himself after Mitsuki seemingly abandoned the Hidden Leaf, and fans have been the same way. With this new look at the emotional opening and ending themes, it’s only going to be tougher to bear until the series fully reveals what happened.

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto, Naruto ran in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump for 700 chapters. The story follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has done well in Japan. Recently it even made TV Tokyo’s list of Top 5 Anime in sales and profits, coming third in sales and fifth and profits. The anime has been such a success that the Naruto franchise as a whole stills holds a top spot in many anime profits rankings as well. The series even managed to cross 235 million copies of the manga sold worldwide. Boruto: Naruto Next Generations was even given a major bump of approval as it just took over a more familiar timeslot, airing in the same time and day that its predecessor Naruto: Shippuden once did.