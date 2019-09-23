Naruto Fans Are Sending Boruto Praise for Its Latest Episode

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has been in a serious slump lately. The anime has tried (and largely failed) to use filler episodes as a means of stalling for time, as the manga series has continued with the series’ primary storyline. However, the latest Boruto arc has seen the titular hero partner with this Chunin Exams rival Shinki for an important mission to save One-Tail. Now that “One-Tail Escort Arc” has come to a thrilling close, and Naruto fans are loving what they’ve seen! If you scroll down below you’ll see fans showing lots of love to everything from the anime and the action.

Here’s why Naruto fans are loving Boruto episode 125, “Boruto and Shinki” so much:

No Complaints

I don’t even wanna hear any complaints. The animation in today’s episode was one of the best in Boruto this far💯🔥❤️ review coming shortly pic.twitter.com/auPK8I7YnX — Shadow Kage (@_shadowkage) September 22, 2019

This Boruto fan wants there to be no complaints. When Boruto does something right (and that’s a big “when”) it deserves to be acknowledged for it.

I’m Speechless

Speechless at how good the fluidity and details here 🔥 pic.twitter.com/vWzLOne7K9 — Jackson(ジャクソン) (@Boruto4life) September 22, 2019

For a lot of fans, this episode truly was a feast for the eyes. They should’ve sent a poet to describe it.

Boruto: MVG

#boruto episode 125

I really like how Boruto fights , he is really smart and strong!

we are watching Goatruto next generation pic.twitter.com/Mi4KamEWge — different(Nano) (@uchihafamille) September 22, 2019

To a lot of fans, this episode was further evidence that Boruto really is one of the most valuable Genin currently in the Hidden Leaf.

10/10

#Boruto Ep 125: FANTASTIC EPISODE‼️ The fight sequence was amazing at the beginning, clean and rich animation. THE JOUGAN ACTIVATION WAS MENTAL, urashiki foreshadowing the future🧐. Correct development from Shinki at the end, not out of character CD, overall 10/10 from me. pic.twitter.com/qSnZGvmy8M — Abdul Zoldyck (アブドゥル) (@Abdul_S17) September 22, 2019

It Was Lit Fam

Finally finished watching episode 125 of boruto and the fighting was getting lit everytime; the animation was on point, everything was just collaborated perfectly. I think this is by far one of my best episodes in boruto.😍😍😍😎😊 pic.twitter.com/SjBRIAIT5A — Naruto uzumaki (@JaheimJarvis) September 22, 2019

To quote the kids: We saw it, an it was lit, fam.

The One Complaint

Power scaling was off duo that’s my only complaint — A-Quan 🇧🇧 (@AkwesiQuan) September 22, 2019

This is anime fandom we’re talking about, so you know fans were able to find something to object to. Power scaling is a tried and true source of such objections.

Completely Satisfied

Iam completely satisfied… The ep was fast paced with good animation just as I hoped. — Gutsy Ninja7 (@Naruto4evr) September 22, 2019

This fan walked away feeling fulfilled, and in a lot of ways, that’s enough.

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto for Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump in 1999, Naruto follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The series ran for 700 chapters overall, and was adapted into an anime series by Studio Pierrot and Aniplex that ran from 2002 to 2017. The series was popular enough to warrant a sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations which is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.