‘Boruto’ Reveals Chapter 35 Release Date

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is in the midst of an intense new Kawaki focused arc in the manga, and as Naruto and Boruto find themselves in a much harder battle for Kawaki’s safety than they thought. This sequence of events has made the wait for each new chapter of the series a struggle, but at least now fans have a time frame for when they could expect to see Chapter 35 of the series.

With Chapter 34 of the series releasing on April 21st, it’s going to be a bit of a wait for the follow-up chapter as Chapter 35 is currently slated for a release June 10th in Japan.

Boruto CH.35 releases officially in Japan on 6/10 in WSJ #28~! (That’s 53 days of break, or roughly 7 weeks + 4 days). Volume #8 goes on sale on 6/4 too! — OrganicDinosaur (@OrganicDinosaur) April 18, 2019

As noted by @OrganicDinosaur on Twitter, Chapter 35 of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is currently slated for a release in Weekly Shonen Jump’s 28th issue on June 10th in Japan. With Viz Media’s new licensing and translation making each new chapter of the series legally available shortly after it launches in Japan, fans in the West thankfully won’t have to wait too much longer beyond that June 10th release.

If June 10th seems like a long wait for the next chapter, @OrganicDinosaur does confirm that the break between 34 and 35’s releases lasts for 53 days or seven weeks in all. So while it might seem like a bummer that the series won’t be released on a monthly basis again for a while, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations‘ manga will be that much better once illustrator Mikio Ikemoto gets a well deserved break.

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto, Naruto ran in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump for 700 chapters. The story follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.

