Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 Might Save The Most Disappointing Death in The Culling Game

Warning: This article contains spoilers from the Jujutsu Kaisen manga! Despite its massive popularity, Gege Akutami’s beloved Weekly Shonen Jump series, Jujutsu Kaisen, has had its fair share of controversies, especially when it comes to handling character deaths and conclusions. Since the story is incredibly dark, it’s only natural to expect a few tragedies along the way, even if they’re disappointing to fans. Throughout its serialization, the manga killed off several beloved characters one by one. The Culling Game is not only one of the most anticipated arcs in the anime, but it’s also the longest manga arc. It introduces the most characters in the story and has its fair share of tragedies.

Among the many tragedies in the series, one of them is Yuki Tsukumo’s death in the Culling Game Arc. Not only was her death unexpected, but it also left fans with a bitter taste in their mouths with the way she was removed from the story without getting the spotlight she deserved. However, now that the anime adaptation is currently ongoing, it might make the moment more impactful than the manga.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 Might Give Yuki The Spotlight She Deserves

Just like Yuta Okkotsu, Yuki was also too late to stop the tragedy from happening. Nonetheless, she later joined hands with the surviving sorcerers and tried to find a way to free Gojo from the Prison Realm. As a special-grade sorcerer, she had the most raw and unbeatable technique called Star Rage, which allows her to add virtual mass to herself and her Shikigami, Garuda. However, her ability is a lot more impressive than it sounds, as she’s capable enough of creating a destructive black hole, often believed to pose a major threat to the planet itself.

And yet, Kenjaku not only avoided dying at her hands but also turned the tables by killing her. Her fight had an exciting buildup, as Choso also lent his support while Yuki stayed on the offensive. Unfortunately, her death happened all too quickly, and she left her final words to Choso, which were merely a brief emotional moment. However, since the story mostly focuses on fights and plot development, these emotional moments don’t linger for long.

After seeing how easily Kenjaku was fooled in the Final Arc and died at the hands of Fumihiko Takaba and Yuta Okkotsu, Yuki’s brutal death seems even more disappointing. However, luckily, the anime might adapt some original scenes or extend the fight to give her more spotlight. In the second season, the original scene of Nanami’s dance on the beach while he was on death’s door moved fans’ hearts, as they couldn’t help but lament over his unfortunate ending. In the manga, however, Nanami dies in a flash, and it doesn’t nearly have the same emotional impact.

