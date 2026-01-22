10 Most Powerful Z Fighters in The Dragon Ball Franchise, Ranked

Over four decades ago, the world of Shonen series changed forever as Akira Toriyama’s Dragon Ball began serialization in the Weekly Shonen Jump magazine. The series left a permanent mark on the industry as one of the most influential franchises in the history of Shonen. The series isn’t just thrilling; it’s groundbreaking to the point of being the show that has inspired countless mangakas and their works. The series isn’t only known for its epic fights but also for the memorable characters introduced throughout the years.

As a battle Shonen, the series’ appeal lies in thrilling battles where the villains put the heroes through the wringer. Members of the Z Fighters form the central group who always come together to fight any threat the planet is facing. Along with the Saiyans, some of the Z Fighters even used to be villains but eventually turned over a new leaf and joined Goku’s side.

10) Gotenks

Since the fusion technique was introduced by Goku in the Buu Saga, Trunks and Goten made full use of this ability and wouldn’t go fighting anyone without fusing with one another. The two of them can even transform into a Super Saiyan while being merged, giving them an exceptional boost in power. However, in terms of raw strength and experience, they fall behind other Z Fighters.

9) Tien Shinhan

Due to their overwhelming powers that only continue to grow without any limit, the Saiyans get all the spotlight compared to the rest of the Z Fighters. Even so, Tien surprised everyone during the Cell Saga when he was briefly able to hold back Cell, who reached his semi-perfect level after absorbing Android 17. Even though it wasn’t the villain’s perfect form, he was still more powerful than the Z Fighters, which is why Tien used every ounce of his powers to fire several Tri-Beams and keep the villain from leaving. Even in DBS, he continued to grow stronger and joined the rest of the fighters in the Tournament of Power.

8) Android 18

As one of the most powerful creations of Dr. Gero, Android 18 had enough skill to surpass a Super Saiyan when she was introduced. However, after the Cell Saga was over, she married Krillin and lived an ordinary life with him and their daughter. Even so, her powers are undeniable, and she has proven herself to be a trustworthy Z Fighter several times. 18 also joined the Tournament of Power in DBS, fighting against some of the most powerful warriors across several universes.

7) Piccolo

As Goku’s former adversary, Piccolo turned over a new leaf in Dragon Ball Z and joined his side to save the planet from otherworldly threats. During the Cell Saga, Piccolo goes to the Lookout and demands that Kami fuse with him. Thanks to the sudden boost in power, Piccolo was able to fight Android 17 without getting overpowered, although it was only for a brief period. Since then, Piccolo has only kept growing his power, as evidenced by his performance in DBS.

6) Majin Buu

Majin Buu was once the most fearsome villain the Z Fighters faced, but he luckily joined their side during DBZ. In Dragon Ball Super, Buu spends his days with Mr. Satan, often throwing tantrums but eventually listening to the guy. Despite his exceptional powers, Buu didn’t have any incredible moments in Super while the rest of the Z Fighters continued to get the spotlight.

5) Android 17

As 18’s twin brother, he was also turned into an Android by Dr. Gero along with her for the sole purpose of helping Cell achieve his perfect form. However, 17 was always stronger than 18, as he managed to hold his own against Piccolo after Piccolo fused with Kami. Several years later, he returned to the story in DBS and had long given up on seeking destruction. He protects an island full of animals while living a peaceful married life. Even so, Android 17 continued to train, and his power grew exponentially during the Tournament of Power between multiple universes.

4) Future Trunks

Future Trunks has been a crucial part of the story since the Android Saga of Dragon Ball Z. He returned several years later in DBS, stronger than ever, seeking the help of his allies once again. Although he is unable to use Super Saiyan 3, he has taken his Super Saiyan 2 form to the next level during his fight with Zamasu. Super Saiyan Rage is a transformation unique to him, which he awakened through intense anger, granting him enough power to fight against the fused Zamasu and Goku Black.

3) Vegeta

Although Vegeta has always been one step behind his rival and ally, Goku, it doesn’t change the fact that he is one of the most powerful fighters in all 12 universes. He even unlocked the Super Saiyan God transformation through brutal training, unlike Goku, who achieved that form through an ancient ritual. Vegeta continues to strive for more power and has further elevated his abilities in DBS, trying new ways to surpass Goku since he is unequipped to use Ultra Instinct.

2) Goku

Goku’s journey over the decades as a child to the greatest hero Earth has ever seen is nothing short of surreal, as he continues to reach new heights of power even now. Even as a Saiyan, he is clearly more special than the rest of the warriors, and it’s solidified by the fact that he is the first one to transform into a legendary Super Saiyan after several centuries. In the Dragon Ball Super manga, Goku awakened his Ultra Instinct form and continues to master this ability, reaching further heights as a mortal while reducing the drawbacks caused by it.

1) Gohan

Even as a four-year-old, Gohan showed far greater potential than even his father, often surpassing him on several occasions. During the Cell Games, he reached heights of power no other Saiyan did by unlocking the Super Saiyan 2 form. However, after the time skip, he lost his edge since he spent seven years studying relentlessly instead of training. For most of Dragon Ball Super, his powers proved to be insufficient after completely giving up on martial arts, but his Beast form again puts him at a major advantage over any Saiyan in history.

