New Boruto Episode Puts Naruto in the Line of Fire

The Boruto: Naruto Next Generations anime is thankfully picking up steam once again, after a long stretch of lackluster storylines. That’s in large part because of the return of Urashiki Otsutsuki, who has reappeared to seemingly finish the work of Momoshiki Otsutsuki – namely by stealing the chakra of the various Jinchuriki in the Shinobi world. Well, after seeing Boruto and Shinki defeat Urashiki to protect Shukaku it’s clear that it is only a matter of time before Urashiki works himself up to striking at the baddest tailed-beast of them all: Kurama. And now we know that Naruto will have to watch his back pretty soon, as the battle with Urashiki is coming up quick!

Check out the early preview of the upcoming episode of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Translation: Urashiki’s Target



Broadcasts: 13 Oct Judging by the scan’s summary Urashiki’s target is *drumroll* Naruto!! The Genin of Konoha have been tasked to protect him?! But.. Boruto is the only one who isn’t allowed on this mission. Then, Sasuke lends him a hand?! pic.twitter.com/ExPOZug5ip — Spiralling Sphere (@SpirallingSphe2) October 3, 2019

“Translation: Urashiki’s Target

Broadcasts: 13 Oct

Judging by the scan’s summary Urashiki’s target is

*drumroll*

Naruto!!

The Genin of Konoha have been tasked to protect him?!

But.. Boruto is the only one who isn’t allowed on this mission. Then, Sasuke lends him a hand?!” –Via Spiralling Sphere

Now this sounds like the kind of premise that Naruto fans want to see in Boruto, and arguably what makes the series a viable property in the first place. While the unfolding saga of Boruto is intriguing and (sometimes) exciting, it’s actually the continuing story of Naruto and his comrades as adults that arguably anchors things. This sounds like the old gang will be getting back together to battle this new Otsutsuki threat, and seeing Naruto’s longtime friends step up to protect him is something that could end up being a major highlight of Boruto.

Of course, the real question here is whether or not Urashiki will succeed – and what will happen to Naruto if he does?

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1999, Naruto follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The series ran for 700 chapters overall, and was adapted into an anime series by Studio Pierrot and Aniplex that ran from 2002 to 2017. The series was popular enough to warrant a sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations which is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.