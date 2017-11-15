‘Boruto’ Just Proved Sai Is the Best ‘Naruto’ Dad

Warning! Spoilers for Boruto‘s 33rd episode lie below:

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is preparing to graduate its young heroes, but the anime is giving audiences a few slice-of-life moments to enjoy before then. The show’s latest episode delved into Inojin’s home life and proved Sai is one amazing father.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In fact, he’s probably the best out of Naruto‘s roster.

The anime’s 33rd episode began with Inojin facing a crisis of sorts. The student found himself looking to streamline his jutsu line-up by drawing copy images for his Super Beast Scroll technique. The power, which was made famous by Sai, began to misbehave as Inojin made more copies. But, when it came to helping his son, Sai had one touching way to deal.

Rather than giving Inojin all the answers, Sai helped his son remember his love for art. The boy had fallen out of touch with the hobby, and it was his lack of emotion that made the Super Beast Scroll ineffective. As Sai eventually confirmed, the jutsu only works when there is emotion put into the drawings, as that is what brings the inkings to life.

To inspire Inojin, Sai motivated his son to enter a local art tournament, but the former ROOT member also consulted with his wife. Some fans were surprised when it was revealed that Ino Yamanaka married Sai, but this episode proved the couple has their sweet moments. Sai was eager to reassure Ino that their son would overcome his current hurdle, and fans couldn’t help but be proud when Inojin even tapped into his mother’s clan by using its Mind Transfer techniques.

Despite his dark past, Sai showed Naruto fans how far he has come in understanding his own emotions and those of others. The hero can be empathetic when called upon, but the ninja doesn’t wear his heart on his sleeve like Naruto. When the episode revealed that Sai kept one of Inojin’s first drawings on his person at all times, fans were about ready to melt into a puddle of tears, so it will take one impressive dad to snatch Sai’s top spot away.