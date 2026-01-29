My Hero Academia’s Replacement Just Saved Itself From Repeating the Original (And That’s a Good Thing)

My Hero Academia’s replacement is currently airing, and with its latest episode, the series almost turned its main hero into a one-to-one copy of the original hero, Deku. The protagonist of the series, Izuku Midoriya, is arguably one of the most unique protagonists in the shonen genre, refraining from the typical loud personality and instead having a more nerdy presence that adds a unique charm. However, even he is molded into the same powerhouse formula that most shonen protagonists follow. Deku’s journey originally implied that he would be more unique, as his path to becoming a hero was meant to be shown without him receiving an inherent power. That foundation was quickly broken when he was given the most powerful quirk.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This is perhaps why the anime’s replacement, the spinoff My Hero Academia: Vigilantes, feels refreshing, as it embraces that initial promise through a main hero whose quirk is not suited for being a hero. Koichi’s desire to help others and his path as a vigilante help realize that original idea. However, since the second season of Vigilantes began airing, Koichi’s quirk has been upgraded, and while it is impressive, it almost turns him into a powerhouse like Deku, pushing him in that direction and risking the loss of the series’ charm.

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes Almost Turned Koichi Into Deku’s Copy

Image courtesy of Bones Film

Both protagonists of My Hero Academia share many similarities, such as being nerdy, introverted, and devoted fans of All Might. What truly sets them apart is that Koichi never receives the same powerful opportunity that Deku does. With a quirk better suited to a side hero, Koichi fits the vigilante ideal the series aims to portray. However, since the second season, Koichi’s quirk has been upgraded to the point where he can repel force much like Deku does with his fingers and punches. This suggested that Koichi might become a powerhouse similar to Deku, a direction reinforced by how he is positioned in the latest episode.

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes Season 2 Episode 4, titled “A Rational Man,” almost shows Koichi taking down a villain as he charges up his power for a major strike. Ultimately, though, it is revealed that his ability isn’t strong enough to defeat villains directly and is instead more accurate for throwing rocks. While it may be disappointing that Koichi didn’t get a big heroic moment, his character was never meant to represent a powerhouse archetype.

Steering him in the same direction as Deku would risk losing the charm and core identity the series is trying to portray. Vigilantes focuses on the underworld of a superhero society filled with superhuman abilities, highlighting characters who embody a gritty vigilante appeal rather than the spectacle of overwhelming strength. That said, Koichi’s power upgrade has added greater meaning to his character, and while he may never become as strong as Deku, My Hero Academia: Vigilantes is sure to give him a heroic moment that feels earned, solidifying his role as the franchise’s main hero in Deku’s absence.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!