Fans Aren't Happy With Boruto's Sexualized Depiction Of Sasuke’s Daughter

When it comes to anime and manga, artists walk a fine-line between fan service and exploitation. Some will cheer when a main character gets gussied up while others ask why sexual innuendos must plague some of the industry's best franchises. Naruto is no stranger to the controversy, but fans are starting to push back on the series these days because of Boruto. Social media is littered with complaints about one character in particular, and the drama all comes down to the Uchiha clan.

Over on Twitter and Reddit, fans have been vocal about the pushback against Boruto's sexualized depiction of Sarada Uchiha. The ninja, who is the only child to Sasuke and Sakura, is a 12-year-old student training to become a ninja in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations. So far, the series' anime has kept everything about Sarada very PG, but the Boruto manga has got fans seeing red over the girl's costume.

This year, Boruto saw its full-blown manga move forward in conjunction with its anime, but fans were not pleased with the makeover Sarada got. The young girl went from wearing a standard shinobi outfit to a short skirt, midriff-baring top, and a pair of high-heeled boots. Disgruntled fans took their complaints to social media when the change was made, but one recent Boruto chapter has sparked yet another outcry.

The 13th chapter of Boruto recently dropped, and its cover artwork had fans up in arms. The picture shows Cho-Cho Akimichi posing with Sarada who looks a bit too sexy for everyone's liking. The pre-teen is seen in a short dress which hugs tight and a pair of platform heels. With her lips pouted, Sarada is seen sans glasses - and that's not even the worst of it. In the actual chapter, fans then see Sarada do her regular kunai training, but the task is carried out in her underwear.

You can check out the fan-reactions to the newest Boruto chapter below, but be warned; People aren't being too friendly about the suggestive drawings. Some have stood up to defend Boruto for its artistic license, citing other questionable outfits worn by Ino Yamanaka. No matter where you land on the controversy, the Naruto fandom is ready to make it a point of conversation. And, by the looks of it, some fans are ready to ask Masashi Kishimoto himself to step in on the issue.