‘Boruto’ Introduces A Threat Bigger Than ‘Naruto’s Big Bad

Boruto debuted earlier this year, and fans still wonder if the sequel can escape the shadow of its predecessors. Naruto Shippuden remains one of anime‘s most famous titles to ever air, but Boruto isn’t ready to give up yet. In fact, the series just introduced a threat that will make Kaguya pale in comparison.

During a recent episode of Boruto, fans got to witness yet another Kage Summit. Naruto asked all the hidden village leaders to gather in Konoha to share intel, and it was there the Hokage made a startling revelation. During a closed-door meeting, Naruto told his fellow Kage that a threat was coming for them unlike any they have seen before.

“Kaguya herself was powerful enough. We discovered that the White Zetsu were created way before we shinobi were born into this world,” Naruto admitted. “Intel we’ve gathered so far hints that in time an existence even more frightening than Kaguya will appear in this world.”

Naruto went on to explain the evidence behind Konoha’s discovery. Both the Hokage and Sasuke have learned about the existence of a parallel dimension. The pair’s fights with Nue and Shin Uchiha left behind evidence of the world. After Kaguya, Naruto and Sasuke knew better than to let that kind of inkling lie, so the pair began to investigate the issue.

There’s no telling what kind of threat is in store for the Naruto universe, but fans believe it will relate to Kaguya’s clan. The anime has already brought up figures like Toneri Otsutsuki, and the Boruto film featured Momoshiki as its main antagonist. Kaguya was a force to be reckoned with, but her clan’s influence has yet to recede on Earth. It will inevitably fall to Boruto to rid the world of the Otsutsuki Clan once and for all, and fans can only hope Naruto will be around to see his son succeed.