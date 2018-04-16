‘Boruto’ Moving To New, Impressive Time Slot

It has been just over a year since Naruto: Shippuden came to an end, but fans weren’t exiled from the Elemental Nations after it wrapped. Thanks to Boruto, audiences kept in touch with the Leaf Village as the sequel gave fans a new generation of ninjas to follow. And, now, it looks like Boruto is being honored with a rather surprising time slot change.

After all, Boruto is about to inherit one of Japan’s most sought-after spots on cable. Believe it!

Recently, Weekly Shonen Jump confirmed Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is moving to a new slot. Currently, the show airs on Wednesdays at 5:55 p.m. JST. The anime is moving to Thursdays at 7:25 p.m. JST, giving a primetime slot. The show will continue with its current time slot for two weeks before its 56th episode airs on Thursdays (via ANN).

If you are not familiar with this time slot change, you should know it is a rather important one. Boruto will be taking over a space that Snack World uses right now. The slot is considered prime real estate as it begins just after Pokemon the Series: Sun & Moon wraps. With Pokemon being one of Japan’s highest-rated shows in Japan, Boruto‘s new slot will have way more eyes on it that it did on Wednesdays.

So far, there is no word from Studio Pierrot or TV Tokyo as to why the move was approved, but fans can guess. Boruto recently began its long-awaited ‘Chunin Exams’ arc, and the story promises to unlock a new era of the series. Once this new story line wraps, Boruto will move into a new arc that promises to reveal its overall villain and the secret to its titular hero’s power.

For those unfamiliar with Boruto’s predecessor Naruto, it has quite a storied history. Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto, the series ran in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump for 700 chapters. The story follows Naruto, a young ninja with a sealed demon within him that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and featuring the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.