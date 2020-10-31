Boruto Gives Team 7 Halloween Makeover in Spooky Sketch

✖

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is currently making its way through an original arc introducing Kara to the anime, but Team 7 was able to take a break and celebrate the Halloween holiday in a spooky new sketch. The anime series is currently in the midst of an intense new set of circumstances as Boruto and Sarada are training for the inevitable rematch against Deepa of Kara. It's been an even worse situation for Mitsuki as he's been out of commission this whole time. But at least the staff behind the series is letting these kids have some fun for once.

The official Twitter account for Boruto: Naruto Next Generations celebrated the Halloween holiday with a special illustration commemorating the event with makeovers for the members of Team 7. Boruto Uzumaki hilariously is a vampire, Sarada Uchiha is a witch, and Mitsuki is turned into a blend of a mummy and zombie creature. Check it out:

Boruto's anime has been making its way through its own take on the Kara saga with the Kara Actuation arc. Introducing the anime's version of Team 7 to the Kara group through a fight with a completely original Kara member, the series has begun teasing elements that are later explored in the manga releases of the series. The distance between the two has garnered (not completely unearned) criticism, but at this point the two are such completely different experiences that fans have come to appreciate both takes on the story for their own reasons. But what do you think about it? Is it possible to enjoy both of them as different experiences?

